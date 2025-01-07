‘Run to Target’: Customer shows how to get this viral $39 item for $3.50

This luxury pillow deal is all the rage at Target right now.

Featured Video

Coop Sleep Goods pillows often top the “best pillows” lists. The memory foam and microfiber in them make them suitable for all sleeping positions. However, they are on the pricier side. Some of the pillows the brand offers cost around $100. That’s why this Target deal is worth running to.

In a video with over 386,000 views, a Target shopper urges viewers to rush to their nearest Targets after finding out $35.49 Coop pillows are ringing up to $3.50.

“Hey, guys. … I need you guys to run to Target,” couponer Mina (@couponwithmina), says, showing a Coop Sleep Goods Adjustable Cloud pillow. “Now this was still there at 6pm, OK? You see it’s for $35.49, but girl, I’m not spending that. We’re gonna get items for the low, low over here.”

Advertisement

She then takes the pillow to get it price-checked.

“So, these pillows are ringing for $3.50,” Mina says, scanning the pillow’s barcode. “Now this pillow is on Amazon for $39, so we’re getting another deal for $3.50.”

In addition to the pillows, Mina points out that the pillowcases are also on sale. “Make sure you check out the pillowcases that go along with this item, OK? They’re also on clearance on sale for $1.50,” Mina adds. The pillowcase’s original price is $15.

What is an in-store clearance deal?

In the comments section, Mina confirms she was able to buy the items at their “in-store clearance deal” prices.

Advertisement

A in-store clearance deal happens when a store wants to phase out those items.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mina via TikTok comment and direct message as well as Target via press email.

Viewers didn’t have the same luck

“5 stores and I didn’t see a single one of those items,” one viewer commented.

Advertisement

“I just went to target and literally 30 rows of shelves EMPTY !” a second remarked.

However, some accused Target workers of hoarding the products.

“I saw the target employees roll them up the back along with comforters and blankets and another one checking out with two of those pillows,” a third shared.

“Girl, i was leaving, and all the pillows were behind registers, being hoarded,” a fourth revealed.

Advertisement

It would not be a surprise if Target employees did take the Coop pillows for themselves. In November of 2023, some T.J. Maxx employees admitted to hiding viral items, like the Hello Kitty merchandise. Dollar Tree workers have been accused many times of hiding the store’s viral products as well.

How to snag a Coop pillow

In a series of follow-ups, Mina demonstrates how to find the pillow in the store.

“Hey, guys. So, this right here is the pillow,” she says on the Target app. She clicks on the item’s specifications and scrolls down to “Additional Information.”

Advertisement

“The TCI and the BPCI and the UPC number to look up the pillow to see where it is,” she shares.

To help ensure people find the right pillow, the content creator shows her receipt with the item number.

How to find it in stores

In the second clip, Mina walks viewers through how to find the pillow in-store. “This video is for my visual people just like,” she says. The greenscreen behind her is of the Target app, and she points to the search bar above her.

Advertisement

“At the top, you’re gonna type either your zip code, city, or state, or any other location you prefer. It will bring up all the listings of all the Targets in the area,” she explains, scrolling down the list of Target stores with Coop pillow availability. “We are looking for ‘unknown’ because more than likely, they’re still there, and they have not put it on the shelves.”

Mina shows how successful this method is in the final installment. She asks workers to check the back, and a couple of Target employees found 12 of the pillows there.

However, if you’re unsure, call your local Target ahead to see if there’s any in stock.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.