‘I spend so much and get nothing back’: Shopper issues warning against Target Circle after seeing the ‘rewards’ he received

This man has a bone to pick with Target about the Target Circle rewards system after his rewards were less than satisfying.

Target gets called out

In a TikTok with over 978,000 views, content creator and Target Circle member AJ (@whoisayyjay) addresses Target directly with his grievances about Target Circle rewards.

“Target, get rid of that [expletive] rewards program or make it better,” he begins. “What the [expletive] I got to type my number in for if you ain’t gonna give me no cashback? I done bought two PS5s and got two dollars.”

Did Target stop giving 1% earnings?

In April, Target launched Circle 360, a paid tier of its rewards program, and quietly discontinued the one percent cashback reward feature. The one percent earnings allowed Target customers to earn one percent cashback on all of their Target purchases.

In response to removing the cashback feature, Target announced a plan to instead focus on deals and coupons that will allow members to still save.

“As we evolve the Target Circle™ experience, we’re reprioritizing to focus on access to automatic deals, personalized bonuses and much more,” the company wrote.

However, some Target Circle members, like those in the comments of AJ’s video, report that the discounts and bonuses available with the new program are nowhere near the savings they earned in the former rewards system.

What are the benefits of Target Circle and Target Circle 360?

Other benefits of the new Target Circle membership include discounts that are applied automatically at checkout and free trials for other reward programs.

With a paid Target Circle 360 membership, members get free 2-day shipping, no-rush returns with an extra 30 days, same-day orders, and more. The membership costs $99 a year or $10.99 a month.

While the discontinuation of the cashback rewards system has left many Target customers dissatisfied, it seems some Target fans are not discouraged enough to stop their spending at the company.

“The worst rewards program ever. But I love them,” one such user wrote under AJ’s video.

Viewers weigh in

In the comments section, viewers shared a similar dissatisfaction with their Target Circle rewards.

“I’ve been saving it all year to treat myself…I have $14.56,” one person shared.

“This year alone I’ve only gotten $5 and I basically shop there everyday,” a second viewer tapped in.

“They saw how many people were benefitting from the original Target Circle rewards program and got rid of it. Gotta love capitalism,” came another response.

“It used to be good then they changed it earlier this year,” a fourth viewer offered.

The Daily Dot has reached out to AJ via TikTok direct message and to Target via email for more information.

