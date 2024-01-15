A Target customer revealed a hack that enabled her to receive $400 from returning one-year-old Cat & Jack clothes.

The video featured TikTok user KM (@kbyee424), who finished doing her first Cat & Jack return. Then, she unveiled a secret. “If you buy Cat & Jack clothing products from Target, you are able to return them,” she shared with her 129,000 followers.

KM notes the policy is regardless of the condition the clothes are in. The only stipulation is that the clothes needed to be returned within the year you purchased them. What would happen if you don’t have your receipt or recall when you bought them? However, there was another way to know. “If you look on the inside of your kids’ clothing there’s a teeny, tiny little tag and at the very end, it’ll say the year that you bought it in,” she revealed.

Subsequently, this prompted the content creator to make her way to Target and bring two bags full of Cat & Jack clothes. Everything was refunded, including the items she doubted they would accept. The only thing they checked for was the tag KM mentioned previously. As a result, the content creator received $400 back, which she chose to have put on a Target gift card.

Moreover, KM recommended downloading the Target Circle app. “When you are using the Circle app, that keeps a digital copy of every single receipt,” she explained. She wrapped up the video by stating how she refused to “gatekeep” this information.

KM captioned the video, “My kids will be wearing cat & jack [until] further notice.”

The Daily Dot reached out to KM via email and TikTok comment and Target via press email. The video racked up over 601,000 views. In the comments, viewers praised KM for sharing this hack.

“This broke mama is definitely going to try this thank you!!” one viewer wrote.

“Soo glad you made this video! A lot of people don’t know about this and can be a absolute life saver!” a second applauded.

In addition, others shared how they’ve been doing this as well.

“I do this about every 6 months! It’s such a game changer especially for things like coats and shoes that you don’t use for long!!” one user shared.

“Girl I’ve been doing this with my twins clothes!! It’s amazing I save so much lol,” a second commented.

“It includes boots too! I bought my daughter those gold sparkle boots that all the sparkles came off and returned them,” a third stated.

Target’s website confirmed KM’s statements. According to its website, the company guarantees Cat & Jack items for one year and free returns with a receipt. In order to return items, including the popular kids’ clothes, Target says, “Bring your item and return barcode (from your packing slip, order details page, or receipt) to Guest Service. We can also look up receipts using your original payment method. Whatever you choose, a team member will be happy to assist with your return.”