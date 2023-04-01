‘How y’all do it I need tips?’: Taco Bell workers say they ‘got rid’ of their general manager

Taco Bell workers took to TikTok to celebrate getting their general manager with a choreographed dance. In a video uploaded last month by user @901elijah_ and viewed over nearly 1 million times, two of the fast food chain’s employees do their victory dance while wearing their uniform in what appears to be a storage room for the store.

A third employee can be seen casually eating her lunch while the pair do their jig. For added comedic value, the video is set to tune of Dora Explorer’s celebratory tune “We Did It.”

“How y’all do it I need tips?” a curious commenter asked.

Apparently, the workers spared no effort in fighting to get the general manager booted.

“Lied and recorded bad things she did,” the employee responded.

This is the TikToker’s most popular Taco Bell work-inspired video, perhaps because it appears to have struck a chord with others who have been employed by the Mexican food chain. Other users celebrated the team’s victory in the comments section and shared their own traumatic experiences with their managers.

“I love how we all have shared trauma from working at Taco Bell,” one user commented.

“Naw cus I literally put in my 2 weeks cus my gm,” another wrote.

“Mine was terrible. Like why have I seen even reviews of managers acting the same at all locations?” another commenter shared.

This is not the first time an employee has had to take a stand against a manager at the popular chain. In 2022, one girl’s TikTok story went viral after she recorded her dad confronting her manager at Taco Bell, who she claimed was harassing her. That video amassed thousands of likes and many supportive comments from users who were happy to see a dad defend his daughter.

