‘Where did we go wrong?’: Taco Bell customer finds receipt from 2012. She’s can’t believe the total

Increases to the cost of just about everything—living, eating, and even sleeping—have risen sharply over the last few years. The highest rates of inflation, peaking at around 9% in 2022, were seen right after COVID and reduced the spending power of every dollar taken home by an American worker.

Consumers have felt this increase in the prices of goods acutely in areas like food and grocery prices over the last few years. One woman’s blast-from-the-past Taco Bell receipt shows folks just how much these prices have changed, even for food regarded as “cheap.”

TikToker @yo_lovelyocean says her 2012 order of two beefy five-layer burritos came in at $2.59. In 2024, the cost for that same order is $7.38.

“I just found a Taco Bell receipt from 2012,” she says in the video. “Two beefy five-layer burritos. Total $2.59. Can you even get anything for $2.59 from Taco Bell anymore? Like one item. Where we go wrong?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @yo_lovelyocean via TikTok direct message as well as to Yum Brands, Taco Bell’s parent company, via email.

Many viewers were stunned by the difference in price and lamented the days of cheap fast food.

“When I was in high school the 7 layer burrito was $.79 and tacos were $.50,” one commenter wrote. “Change could get you so full.”

“When I was a kid, my dad used to spend $15 and we would literally have a Taco Bell Buffet there was so much stuff,” another reminisced.

“I remember when you felt kind of greedy if you spent more than $10 there, because that meant that you must have an insane amount of Taco Bell,” a third shared.

Some shared that their totals for recent orders at Taco Bell reflected a much different kind of restaurant, given the chain’s long-held reputation for affordability.

“Thank you bc my brain still thinks of Taco Bell as super cheap until I get there and it’s like 20-30 for me and my sister,” one said.

“Me and my family’s usual order ended up being $40 at Taco Bell and I realized maybe it’s time to give it up,” a further customer wrote.

“Last time I went to Taco Bell my bill FOR MYSELF was over 10,” another customer complained. “I ain’t been back. That was 1.5 years ago.”