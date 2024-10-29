‘You’re gonna have this car forever’: Subaru driver buys car thinking it would last 300,000 miles. Then it hit 100K miles

Subarus are beloved for their longevity. However, in a recent TikTok, one driver appeared shocked after her car needed a new transmission just after hitting 100,000 miles.

Featured Video

Amanda (@amandarants) said that she recently purchased a Subaru “with the understanding that Subarus lasted until 300,000 miles or more.” In fact, she said she’s had strangers ask her how many miles are on her car. “And then when I tell them, they’re like, ‘Wow, you’re going to have this car forever.’” The content creator noted, too, that she purchased her Subaru with just 50,000 miles on it.

“I was excited about it,” Amanda said.

That’s until her car hit the 100,000-mile mark a few weeks ago, of course. First, Amanda said her car began “slipping.” And recently, she said she was told that she needed a new transmission. This discovery left Amanda shocked.

Advertisement

“This is supposed to be the transmission that never needs the fluid replaced,” she said. “And now Reddit is telling me that the CVT is [expletive] and that it’s going to cost me an arm and a leg.”

She pleaded with “Subaru TikTok” to help her in the comments section. “Yes, I have called Subaru customer service about the extended warranty. Yes, I have a case number,” she wrote in her TikTok’s accompanying video caption. “HALP.” As of this writing, her video has amassed more than 159,000 views.

How long should Subarus last?

According to a Subaru dealership in St. Paul, Minnesota, the Subaru Legacy can last well beyond 200,000 miles with proper maintenance. Other popular Subaru models, it noted, are similarly known for their durability and longevity, with many lasting 200,000 or 250,000 miles.

Advertisement

Redditors who drive Subarus can confirm.

In a 2016 Reddit thread on the r/subaru subreddit, one redditor noted that the cars only start to need a “decent amount of work to keep them on the road” after they hit the 150,000 to 200,000-mile mark.

In fact, one redditor suggested that Subarus can last for as long as you want them to.

“If all the routine maintenance was performed and head gaskets have been done, it’ll last you as long as you’re willing to drive it (save some catastrophic failure),” they wrote.

Advertisement

Several factors contribute to this, according to an August Quora thread on the topic. Some of those include build quality, reliability, and owner maintenance habits. Plus, it noted that the car manufacturer’s commitment to using high-quality materials and manufacturing processes helps ensure that Subarus can withstand the test of time.

Certain factors can cause a Subaru to stop working prematurely

Of course, some folks are just unlucky and it’s possible, too, that your Subaru won’t last as long as you intend it to. According to a New York-based Subaru dealership forum, common causes of transmission failure include a lack of proper maintenance, overheating, and manufacturing defects.

Advertisement

And, according to a second Quora thread on Subaru-related issues, many drivers noted that the continuously variable transmission (CVT) is “hated.” According to Olive, the CVT transmission has caused issues for a number of customers.

Another blog for car-related issues, however, noted that CVTs do have some benefits, including the fact that they accelerate more smoothly and provide superior fuel economy. As Amanda experienced firsthand, though, they do come with their own host of problems. The downsides of a CVT, the forum noted, are that they do not work as well for high horsepower vehicles and cost more to replace or repair.

While Amanda didn’t share how much it would cost to replace her transmission, redditors didn’t exactly paint her a rosy picture. In one r/subaru thread from 2022, one driver said that he received an estimate for nearly $12,000.

Other redditors said that they were equally shocked by the price.

Advertisement

“[Expletive], 10k for a CVT…? That’s like ⅓ payment for a new car,” one user said.

“I bought a whole Outback with a working CVT for that price,” another added.

Viewers don’t think Subarus are that reliable anymore

In the comments section of Amanda’s video, viewers agreed that the CVTs were bad news. In fact, one woman referred to a CVT transmission as a “death sentence.”

Advertisement

Others didn’t mince words, either.

“Never purchase a car with a CVT,” one person advised.

“CVT was a big mistake,” another added.

Some viewers, however, were surprised that Amanda ever thought her car would last 300,000 miles.

Advertisement

“Girl 300k miles? Were you thinking 90s Toyota? That was a beast of a car. They don’t make em like they used to.”

“Do you think vehicles with 300k on them haven’t had major repairs?” another asked.

“Who [told] you that Subarus will last 300k miles?” a third person questioned. “Subaru was having trouble for 30 years over head gasket issues.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Amanda via TikTok comment and to Subaru by email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox