‘If anyone is missing their Dodge tire’: Kia driver purchases a tire. She gets bamboozled

By the time TikToker Kya Odom (@kyaodom_) realized the spare tire she bought wouldn’t fit on her whip, it was too late.

But what’s more is that she suspects the tire shop she purchased it from didn’t just effectively sell her a $60 paperweight. She says it may have put her in possession of stolen property.

At least, that’s according to her boyfriend, who wasn’t shy about sharing his opinion in a viral TikTok Odom posted. In the video, which accrued over 13,500 views, she expresses her shock at this possibility.

“So I have a flat tire. It’s very flat,” she says, pointing to her vehicle. “And I bought this spare a while ago when I went to visit my boyfriend in Ohio.”

The TikToker says she thought she was making a smart purchase that her future self would appreciate. “I went to the tire shop by my house. It looks a little sketch, but whatever. And then I bought this tire. Well, my boyfriend has just informed me,” she says before bursting out into laughter.

“What’d you say?” she asks her significant other to repeat.

“It’s a stolen tire,” he responds.

“So I’ve been riding around with someone’s tire?” she asks through laughter.

She then flips the camera around to show the tire in question. “I didn’t know. I didn’t know. I thought they just, like, it’s Dodge. I thought it was just a tire,” she says.

Her car isn’t a Dodge

Odom explains how she ended up with a Dodge tire, despite driving a Kia. After walking into the shop, she says the employees were “all speaking.” She says she just told them she just needed a spare tire. “And they gave me this one, so I took it,” she explains.

She also shares how much the tire cost her. “It wasn’t that expensive. It was like $30. … Well, that was a waste of $30. Actually I think it was $60,” she says.

According to Virginia Auto Outlet, used tires cost anywhere from $30 to $180.

“So someone’s been looking for their tire, … it’s been in my trunk,” she says.

She added this same PSA in the caption of her clip, writing, “Welp if anyone is missing their dodge tire i have it.”

People were confused as to how Odom’s boyfriend was so sure the tire was stolen.

“Stolen tire???? how,” one said.

“How would he know its stolen? Ppl sell tires on rims all the time.. it could be from someone who got a new set or a wrecked car they parted out..” another wrote.

Wheel theft’s big business

It’s unconfirmed whether or not Odom’s new tire was stolen. However, surveillance company Pro Vigil explains that thieves target tires and rims because they’re “easy to resell without a trace.”

Oftentimes, thieves will go straight to car lots, where they will jack up vehicles, take the wheels, and place the cars back on the ground. This can cause additional damage to the stripped-down car.

There have also been reports of people targeting tire shops directly since such businesses have tires ready to go. Car dealerships have also being targeted. In 2019, a Louisiana Chevrolet lot had $120,000 worth of tires stolen from its inventory.

AAA’s mid-Atlantic manager said in an interview that “thieves strike with the speed and efficiency of a NASCAR pit crew.” According to Deep Sentinel, tire thieves will often work in pairs. One will jack up the car, while the other quickly unscrews the wheel’s lugnuts.

Some businesses have also been accused of profiting off of stolen tires. So Odom’s boyfriend’s claim is not totally unwarranted.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Odom via email for further comment.

