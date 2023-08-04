‘Its only 50% off ONE drink’: Starbucks barista hides from customers during promotion

The average American consumer can get pretty hyped when it comes to getting a deal and one Starbucks worker experienced this firsthand when she was so overwhelmed by customers during a promotion, that she had to hide.

Creator and Starbucks worker Taivan Reese (@xtra.kajun) knows that better than anyone, according to a recent TikTok video they posted that has garnered more than 34,000 views and 3,100 likes.

“Y’all are some feral a** bi*tches,” the text overlaid on the video reads.

In the TikTok, Reese can be seen wearing a green Starbucks apron and standing in front of an industrial-style door in what appears to be the back kitchen of the store.

“I’m supposed to be out there right now, but y’all bi—es [are] crazy, OK?” Reese says. “I’m literally hiding in the crack of the door.” Someone opens the door right as she says that, giving the creator a jolt.

“It’s only 50 percent off ONE drink… Why is everyone and their auntie here?” Reese wrote in the caption.

The video doesn’t specify this directly, but the creator confirmed to the Daily Dot in an Instagram direct message that her stress is related to Starbucks’ Summer WinsDays promotion. Starbucks Rewards members can currently get 50 percent off a cold drink after noon on Wednesdays. The promotion launched July 26, according to Today.com.

TikTok has been flush with Starbucks Rewards content lately. One customer shared a hack for getting a drink valued at 200 stars for only 100 stars. Another person reminded viewers about the free refills available to program members.

One commenter wrote, “All for $2 off.”

Other commenters who appeared to be Starbucks workers felt Reese’s pain.

“No bc we had a 15 DRINK ORDER … YOU ONLY GET 50 PERCENT OFF ONE DRINK YALL,” one person wrote.

“Girl, I wanted to walk out today. I was on bar almost all day for an eight hour shift. The mobiles were crazy,” another commented.

“I’m glad my availability is literally only Wednesdays off,” someone commented.

“GURL, NOW THAT I’M WATCHING THIS AFTER MY CLOSING SHIFT IM REALIZING WHY TODAY WAS SO CRAZY, I FORGOT ABOUT THE DAMN 50 PERCENT OFF,” a comment read.

“NAH FR ima quit, more stressful [than] Christmas time,” one viewer chimed in.

But on the customers’ side, many weren’t sorry for jumping on the deal. “Because those $3 matchas be hitting,” one commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Starbucks via email.