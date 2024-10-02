‘For the past 4 years I have ordered this drink’: Woman calls out Starbucks for cutting off her pumpkin spice latte hack

The days of coffee that cost under $5 seem to be over. Now, a cup can cost closer to $10. To combat these high prices, people have resorted to TikTok hacks, like ordering an iced espresso and customizing it to the point where it’s essentially a latte (but is the price of a shot of espresso). Starbucks workers have also complained that such customers and their orders make their jobs more difficult.

A woman named Rio Clemens (@abusylifewithrio) admits to being one of these customers. In a viral TikTok, Clemens airs out her grievances after a worker cracked down on her pumpkin spice latte ordering hack.

“Starbucks, you’re pissing off your customers,” Clemens starts. “And it’s not just me. I’ve talked to so many other people who are just [expletive] done with your [expletive].”

“We got crafty with how we order our drinks because we realized that if we order our drinks differently, they would be cheaper,” she continues. She shares her cheaper way to get a pumpkin spice latte: Order a triple shot of blonde espresso over ice with pumpkin syrup and three-fourths of milk—all in a grande cup.

Clemens says she has ordered the drink this way for four years without issue up until her latest Starbucks trip.

A worker blocks the hack

She says the workers usually fill the cup up all the way.

“They are not filling the cups anymore,” she says. “I got told by a worker verbatim this morning that what I order is technically a $9, and they are no longer gonna fill it to the top anymore even though I said 3/4 milk.”

In Clemens’ opinion, Starbucks is no longer convenient. “We used to go off of convenience because it was easier to just grab it on our way to work. or wherever we were going,” she says. “That’s not the case anymore. It’s not convenient anymore because it’s too … expensive.”

Clemens says she’s now swearing off the coffee chain.

“I despise them now to the point where my hatred is growing every day more and more, and I will not go back,” she says. “Congratulations, Starbucks. If your point was to piss everyone off and to run everyone away from your store, congratulations. You’ve got it.”

Starbucks has lost customers over prices

The Daily Dot reached out to Clemens via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment, as well as to Starbucks via press email.

Clemens’ video has been viewed over 166,000 times. Former Starbucks customers shared the prices are what deterred them from the chain.

“Yup I stopped going. I was spending $ 75 a month Now I spend Nothing. Wonder how many others are doing that!” one said.

“We just bought an espresso machine. It was expensive but the new prices are crazy and quality has gone way down,” another shared.

Three-fourths of an inch?

Viewers also let Clemens know that the three-fourths doesn’t mean three-fourths of the cup, it means three-fourths of an inch. They said that previously, the workers were likely just being nice to her by filling it up all the way.

“It’s 3/4 of an inch of milk, lots of us will usually fill it up to be nice but if someone makes it the standard company way it won’t be to the top,” one said.

Another explained, “It’s actually 3/4 of an inch that they should be putting in the cup. It’s actually always been that way. The baristas usually just fill the cup when you order that way.”

Is Starbucks cracking down on TikTok hacks?

While the coffee chain hasn’t publicly said it was cracking down on TikTok hacks, baristas have shared how they take matters into their own hands.

“[A customer] came in asking for 3 shots of espresso in a venti cup, 2 pumps of syrup, Vanilla SC foam, light ice. … She expected me to fill the cup with the foam. Um, no. Then, she was shocked when I charged for the syrup and foam – that her drink wasn’t $3,” one Starbucks worker shared on Reddit.

“I’m the mean one at my store, and I’ve stated this. What’s on the sticker is what they get,” another shared.

“Anyone who orders an iced quad espresso with 10 bajillion things and asks for more milk bc they’re just trying to get a free latte. if you want an iced triple in a venti cup i’d be happy to add a splash of cream but not more than that,” a third shared in a different Reddit post.

“I always pack the cup with ice so theres only room for a splash, if they ask for extra i tell them i have to charge them for a latte,” a fourth said.

