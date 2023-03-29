‘People will still complain their coffee is old and cold’: Starbucks barista reveals store’s new automatic coffee brewer

Fans of Starbucks can look forward to a new brewer behind the bar—and it’s not a barista.

Just over a year ago, Starbucks announced that it would be bringing back Clover machines to its brewing lineup. While Starbucks had Clover machines at some locations in the past, they have since been replaced by the new Clover Vertica.

This machine allows baristas to select a variety of coffee and pull a single cup for customers, hopefully speeding up the ordering and delivery process for everyone involved. The machine is allegedly supposed to be installed in all company-operated U.S. stores by 2025.

A user on TikTok recently shared a video of one of the new machines in action.

In comments, TikTok user Megan (@cozybarista) explains that the machine isn’t replacing handmade drinks.

“We never crafted hot coffees,” she detailed. “We craft espresso drinks and cold drinks.”

While Megan marked the machine as “awesome,” other users in the comment section weren’t too sure.

Several believed the machine would be difficult to maintain.

“Scared to know what the cleaning process is,” wrote one user.

“Wait till it has 100 diff issues with it,” said another.

“i used to be so excited for it but now i feel like it’s gonna have like a million problems,” echoed a third.

A few argued that the new machine wouldn’t resolve customer issues.

“People will still complain their coffee is old and cold,” claimed a commenter.

That said, many were excited by the new development.

“As long as I never have to manually brew again I am happy,” stated a user.

“i am so excited for these u dont even know,’ added a second.

“Jealous that you got those,” shared an additional TikToker.

For her part, Megan has had a positive experience with the new machine.

“Taking a minute to get used to it,” she wrote in a comment. “but it’s cool.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Starbucks via email and Megan via TikTok comment for more information.