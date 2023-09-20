‘A singular cup of straight-up milk’: Starbucks customer says DoorDash glitched and removed all the contents from her Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte

A Starbucks customer says DoorDash glitched twice and removed everything she wanted from her Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte order—except for milk.

The complaint came from creator Sam Abdolahzadeh (@greeneggzannsam) in a three-part TikTok saga.

In her first video, which was posted on Sept. 9, she expressed outrage at her order being transformed into just a cup of milk. “I don’t know what kind of sick joke this is,” she said as she revealed the label on the cup.

The label indicates that the drink is a grande Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte. However, several components of the drink (including ice, chai, and pumpkin topping) are preceded by the word “no”—a customization the TikToker said was a DoorDash glitch.

Still, as one commenter observed, “It says you asked for no chai or pumpkin, you got what’s left.”

But one commenter relayed, “This happened to me with doordash when I ordered a chocolate cream cold brew and the label said ‘no chocolate cream’ and it was just cold brew.”

Then, in a follow-up that received 485,000 views, Abdolahzadeh stitched her initial video and showed the results of her second attempt to order the drink.

She marveled at the repeat of her earlier experience, holding up what she terms “a singular cup of straight-up milk.”

That led one commenter to ask, “You removed all the ingredients to the drink you ordered except milk???? am I missing something here???”

Abdolahzadeh replied, “Girl. Read the comments. It’s a glitch.”

But a former barista jumped in to say, “i used to be a barista & if i saw this ticket, i’d make the same exact thing: a cup of milk. bc that’s all that’s left after removing everything else.”

Another commenter chimed in to back the creator, saying, “doordash glitch im sure, this has happened before at the location i work at.”

And then, in a third part, also on that fateful day, Abdolahzadeh filmed herself getting the order, with success this time.

In the lead-up to her getting the drink out of the bag, she noted, “I even told them to check the color to make sure it’s not all white.”

Indeed, it looks as it should, and she plays a snippet of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” to accompany the drink’s unveiling.

A commenter took the opportunity to snark, “Because you ordered it correctly this time?”

And another observed, “Every person at that Starbucks hates you I promise you.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Starbucks and DoorDash via email.