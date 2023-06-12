‘U can always tell they’ve never worked a service job’: Starbucks barista calls out customers who try to order at the bar

Sometimes the function of a business and methods of operation may feel straightforward. But one Starbucks barista recently called out customers who attempt to order from the store’s espresso bar instead of the register.

KT (@purplep0thead) posted the video, in which she joked about customers not knowing where they should place their Starbucks order. As of Monday morning, her TikTok had over 380,000 views.

“When I’m making a latte and someone tries to order as if my espresso machine doubles as a register,” she wrote in the text overlay.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @purplep0thead via TikTok comment and Starbucks by email for more information.

In the comments, however, several baristas said that this is a regular occurrence. Some even joked that certain customers must believe that the workers can magically turn their coffee makers into cash registers.

“U can always tell they’ve never worked a service job when they do this lol,” one user wrote.

“Yeah lemme just punch in that shaken espresso on my blender,” another quipped.

“It’s so annoying, like do you not see the cash registers and line over there?” a third viewer questioned. “Why are you trying to order at an espresso machine?!”

Other Starbucks workers said that some customers have refused to be redirected to the cash register. Those customers even got angry at the suggestion that they place their order elsewhere.

“I told the guy trying to order at the bar ‘yeah i can help you over here’ and he got mad at me,” one user recalled.

“I was putting things away while the shots were pouring for a drink I was making and this lady just came yelling ‘HELLO??’ girl i’m busy rn,” another barista wrote.