‘What will it take?’: Starbucks customer tries to ‘convince’ barista to put pumpkin spice syrup in drink

As we head into the dog days of summer, it’s hard not to wish we could fast-forward to a fall day. However, one couple isn’t willing to wait to get their fix of fall’s favorite flavor: the pumpkin spice syrup from Starbucks.

Last year, husband and wife TikTokers Maya + Hunter (@maya.and.hunter) were willing to go the extra length to get an early sip of the ultimate autumn elixir: Starbucks’s Pumpkin Spice Latte. In a video posted to their account one day ago, they show their August 2022 attempt to cajole their local Starbucks into giving them an early taste of autumn. The video has already picked up 152,000 views.

According to Today, a leaked Starbucks menu suggests the special syrup will be available in stores by the end of this month, giving everyone a chance to get their hands on that cinnamon goodness. But Hunter went all in to beg for an early hit for Maya.

“Listen, I know you guys have the pumpkin spice back there and I have a wife whose serotonin levels will literally skyrocket the moment she gets a taste of the sweet nectar, so level with me. What’ll it take to get a squirt of autumn in her drink?” he asks from the window of his car.

“Absolutely not,” says a voice over a speaker. We suspect that this recording was made in jest (and may not even have been filmed at a Starbucks at all). Still, you have to respect the man for trying.

In any case, users may have coined a new shorthand for the PSL.

“Pumpkin spice will now forever be autumn sauce to me,” one person wrote in the comments.

“‘A lil squirt of that autumn sauce’ IS CRAAAZY,” someone else commented.

Whether his attempt ultimately worked or not is unknown. The Daily Dot has reached out to the pair via TikTok.

In the meantime, the rest of us will just have to wait a few weeks for our taste of fall. But if you are truly desperate for a hit of pumpkin spice, one commenter suggested a temporary fix: “Look: Order a latte. Add cinnamon dulce syrup, whipped cream, and top with cinnamon. Boom! All year-round PSL.”