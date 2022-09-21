‘You ever had a shift so motherf*cking bad that makes you want to put in your 2-weeks’?’: Starbucks workers say they made Pumpkin Spice Lattes for entire shift

Starbucks baristas say they made the coffee chain’s iconic Pumpkin Spice Lattes for an entire shift, claiming it made them want to quit.

With more than 167,000 views, the video shows poster @daisydrivestheboat explaining how she and her co-worker struggled through their workday, making almost exclusively Pumpkin Spice Lattes.

“You ever had a shift so motherfucking bad that makes you want to put in your two weeks?” she asks viewers. “Because that’s us right now, dude. We’re literally traumatized. You Pumpkin Spice Latte-a** bitches, you guys got us traumatized. Let me show you how our fucking kitchen looks like right now. Look at his apron, bro.”

In her comment section, @daisydrivestheboat clarified that she was not complaining about making the drinks but about the behavior of the customers ordering them.

“Guys lmao we aren’t complaining about making the drinks, it was just us two towards the end of the shift and we had hella customers ordering it,” she wrote. “Then customers were getting mad at us (because) we were slow, but we only have one espresso machine.”

Some viewers saw the video as an opportunity to share their own Starbucks struggles, whether they currently work there or not.

“That’s the reason I (stopped) working there,” one commenter wrote. “Especially when you’re understaffed. Some customers don’t appreciate it. We had someone in drive thru taking orders and myself in the front doing the same . We helped each other when it got slow.”

The Pumpkin Spice Latte made its 2022 return to the chain on Aug. 30. There’s been a ton of speculation regarding the taste of drink, with some customers claiming the chain changed its recipe (Starbucks confirmed to the Daily Dot it did not). The speculation also hasn’t stopped customers from ordering it, as made apparent by @daisydrivestheboat’s TikTok.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @daisydrivestheboat via Instagram direct message. The Daily Dot also reached out to Starbucks directly via email.