‘I’ve just been sitting here getting dirty looks’: Viewers defend Starbucks customer after he sat in handicapped spot

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming he received “dirty looks all morning” after sitting down at a table at Starbucks. The reason? He was seated at the accessible table.

Per the Americans with Disabilities Act, a table is accessible to those with disabilities if it has a “surface height of no more than 34 inches and no less than 28 inches above the floor,” and “at least 27 inches of knee clearance must be provided between the floor and the underside of the table.” There must also be an accessible route leading to the table.

In a video with over 2.1 million views, TikTok user Isaac (@gingerbread762) shows himself sitting at the accessible table. After a moment, he shows the Wheelchair Symbol, also known as the International Symbol of Access, printed on the table.

“I am not handicapp im sorry,” he writes in the caption.

While Isaac may have felt self-conscious about his accidental placement at the accessible table, numerous users in comments said he need not be concerned.

“My dad is in a wheelchair and I sat in one of those without him one time and he absolutely would not fit under that,” a user said. “So literally do not worry.”

“Bruh… legit I can’t fit under that and I promise we will ask to use it if we need it,” another offered. “You’re fine.”

“As a wheelchair user they don’t make a difference,” a third shared. “These tables r usually terrible for wheelchairs I just use other ones.”

Several users also noted that accessible tables are not designed to be exclusively used by those with disabilities. Instead, similar to accessible toilet stalls, they are designed with disabled people in mind while still usable by those without disabilities.

“You can still sit there, it’s just priority for ADA,” summarized a user.

“Not all disabilities are visible, they’re not exactly in the right for judging,” stated a second.

