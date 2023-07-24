‘I THOUGHT IT WAS JUST ME’: Starbucks customer gets notified her drink is ready. She didn’t order anything. Wasn’t just her

A woman shared how she received a strange message from Starbucks about her order being ready—but she didn’t order anything.

The 7-second video featured TikTok user @vdacherry, who appeared upset.

“When Starbucks sends me a notification that my order is ready but i didn’t order anything,” the clip’s text overlay reads.

She mouthed her response through a popular TikTok audio, “I am telling you right now, that motherf*cker back there is not real.” Despite the misconception, the content creator was light-hearted about it in the caption, “made me depressed fr bc i dont have any money.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @vdacherry via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment and Starbucks via press email regarding the video. The video racked up over 486,000 views since it was posted on Wednesday, where she wasn’t the only one who claims to have been hoodwinked.

“i got one too right after i just closed the app cus i was checking something and i thought i accidentally ordered something,” one viewer wrote.

“So it wasn’t just me? I RAN to my order history but it wouldn’t even load,” a second wrote.

“Me too and I was scrambling trying to change all my passwords,” a third commented.

“Omg this happened the other day I was so worried I was getting scammed,” a fourth remarked.

@vdacherry wasn’t the only one to receive this bizarre message. That same day, fellow Starbucks customers flooded Twitter with the same message they received from the app. As a result, the coffee chain issued an apology for this mistake on its website:

You may have received a notification stating “Your order is ready!” from the Starbucks app when you did not place an order. This notification is an error and we apologize for any confusion this may have caused.

Nobody was charged for this error, Starbucks said.

This isn’t the first time a cryptic message was inadvertently sent from Starbucks. In March, people rushed to Twitter to share the bizarre notification they received. “Hello test1 from seank,” screenshots from people read. To people’s relief, it was simply a test message accidentally sent.

“Earlier today, some customers received a test notification from the Starbucks app in error. This was not caused by a data breach,” spokesperson Erin Shane Riley for Starbucks stated to the Verge.