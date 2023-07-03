‘PLEASE’: Starbucks barista shares PSA on how to speed up drive-thru lines

A Starbucks worker has a simple solution for speeding up drive-thru lines—now it’s just a matter of whether customers will follow his advice.

The TikTok video dispensing the wisdom comes from creator Jamie Carriedo.

In the video, the creator is wearing a Starbucks apron and is sitting in a car. He starts by observing, “Hmmm, there’s such a long line. Maybe while I’m waiting in line, I should get my payment ready, so that when I get to the window, I can pay.”

The creator then advises, “Have your payment ready at the window, especially if you’ve been waiting for a long time.”

He concludes the video with the rhetorical question, “What are you doing?” (That’s presumably directed at all the people who don’t have their payments ready.)

Since going up on Wednesday, it’s generated close to 40,000 views and more than 6,900 likes.

Commenters came in to endorse the message, starting with one who said, “Tell em bestie.”

“Deadass,” agreed one. “I have people come up to the window barely getting their purse from the back and getting their card like BFFR.”

Someone else added, “Omg especially when they’re reloading their cards on the mobile app when i’m just standing there with the scanner on my hand.”

“No instead they wanna complain the line is long and not be ready at the window but still rush us,” another observed.

Someone brought up a very specific scenario: “And then they get to the window and fumble around for all the extra change they’re trying to pay with.”

“If you know you’re gonna pay with the app when you walk in or drive up,” one commenter implored, “LOAD THE MONEY BEFORE YOURE AT THE REGISTER/WINDOW!”

The frustration was felt by a lot of commenters, but as one points out, it’s not just workers impacted by customers gumming up the drive-thru works.

That person said, “Not only being considerate for the baristas but for the customers behind you!!”

