‘Now you just wasted both of our time’: Starbucks barista complains about customers who call just to ask what time store closes

A Starbucks worker recently spilled about an on-the-job annoyance.

“When I answer the phone & it’s someone asking what time we close when they could’ve looked it up while they were looking up our number,” TikTok creator Paris (@itsparisiguesss) wrote on-screen in a recent video, which showed her sipping a drink.

Paris added in the caption, “now you just wasted both of our time, way to go.”

“Okay but as a former partner, I worked at so many short staffed stores that would often close early & that wouldn’t be reflected on their hours online,” one commenter wrote.

Another commented, “sometimes the website [be] lying tho.”

One viewer chimed in, “it’s happened to me and multiple other people looking up the hours then coming and it’s closed.”

Another comment read, “one time they asked me for the address like omg i don’t have it memorized why can’t you just look it up.”

And someone wrote, “when i do the whole intro and include the name of our restaurant and they ask ‘is this…?’ like 1. i literally said it and 2. YOU LOOKED THE NUMBER UP.”

“Gotta do this on the holidays cuz the hours dont [line] up,” a person commented. Paris replied, “my store is always open same time on holidays.”

“No cause sometimes it does not show trust me it aint hard to pick the phone up for 2 seconds,” another comment read, and the creator replied, “didn’t say it was hard, i said it’s annoying.”

Several commenters pointed out that the pandemic has thrown online listings for store hours into chaos.

“Ever since pandemic google is ALWAYS wrong! You know what I hate? Wasting time and EXPENSIVE gas driving to an Sbux that is closed already,” one viewer commented.

According to a March article by Axios, there might be something to that, broadly speaking. Some stores that cut their hours in the early days of 2020 never restored them to pre-pandemic levels. Walmart, for example, hasn’t returned to 24-hour operations.

“COVID was used as an excuse to cut store hours and I think it is unlikely that all retailers will return to 24/7 trading,” GlobalData managing director Neil Saunders told Axios. “The fact is that during unsociable hours the traffic at stores is extremely low and, in most cases, it is hardly worth the cost of opening.”

In other recent Starbucks news, a TikTok creator was dismayed to discover that some stores have phased out plastic cups.

