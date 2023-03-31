‘Sorry for your loss’: ‘Star employee’ says she quit with a sympathy card

Resigning from a job can be a difficult decision, but one TikToker found a unique and creative way to do it that’s caught the attention of many.

On Mar. 27, Mia (@miahannaheleni) posted a TikTok video of herself writing her resignation letter inside a sympathy card that read “Sorry for your loss.”

In the TikTok, Mia is seen opening the sympathy card and writing the words, “Please take this as notice of my resignation. From Mia” inside, before closing the card and putting it in an envelope. The video is accompanied by overlay text, “How to quit your job as the star employee.”

The video quickly went viral, amassing over 2.6 million views as of Friday and sparking a conversation in the comments section.

Many viewers praised Mia’s creativity and bold move, with several commenters complimenting her handwriting and requesting that she turn it into a font.

“I love how people are more excited over her handwriting and the pen she used instead of the brilliant savagery she just executed,” one commenter said.

“I did this a few years ago, it still holds front row seats in my brain seeing my ex boss’s face,” a second alleged.

A third commenter chimed in, saying, “that’s awesome. definitely gonna do this someday.”

However, not everyone was convinced by Mia’s claim that she was the “star employee”. One user commented, “You just know this person ain’t the star employee. You just know.”

Mia responded to the comment with a follow-up TikTok, in which she revealed an image of a Christmas tree with her picture on top as the star. Overlay text read, “No, I quite literally am,” as Mia took a sip of her coffee in front of the green-screened image.

