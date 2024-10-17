‘Over a cup???’: Target shopper records customers charging shelves for Wicked x Stanley cup

The new Wicked-themed Stanley cups have recently hit Target shelves, and predictably, they’re already causing mayhem.

Featured Video

The limited edition cups, which come in two colors, pink and green, represent a collaborative effort between the upcoming movie and the drinkware company. Set to release in November, the movie features Ariana Grande in the role of Glinda, while Cynthia Erivo plays Elphaba.

Target shoppers battle for the ‘Wicked’ Stanley cups

In one viral video, posted by TikTok user Colleen (@colleenandmaurmi) on Oct. 14, the footage shows customers swarming a shelf in Target and emptying it within seconds.

Advertisement

The green tumbler appears to be the more sought-after color, at least at this particular store, as pink cups are still available on the shelf following the frenzied scuffle.

“There was nearly a brawl for Wicked Stanleys,” Colleen notes in her video, which has since amassed over 1.2 million views. She captures the moment shoppers dash toward the shelf, each seemingly hoping to secure as many cups as possible.

In the aftermath of the “near brawl,” Colleen implied that some overzealous shoppers even tried to snatch a tumbler out of her child’s hand. Speaking to another shopper, she asks, “Did someone grab something out of your hand? Because they tried to grab something out of my child’s hand.”

While talking to the same shopper, Colleen also claims she arrived at the store as early as 6:30am to beat the crowd.

Advertisement

In the comments section, users had a lot to say.

One commenter criticized hoarders, writing, “I truly understand wanting something that you like. I don’t understand needing so many. Target should have a cap on how many you can get at once.”

Advertisement

“Who started the obsession with Stanley cups? Genuine question. Just want to know how this became so popular,” a second commenter added.

“Can’t wait to see these at thrift stores in a year,” another remarked.

“The only thing that might make me act like this is if they were giving away gold bars for free. Otherwise, it’s not that serious,” one more wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Target via press email, Stanley via email, and Colleen via TikTok comment.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.