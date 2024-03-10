‘How y’all getting these jobs? I can’t even get an interview’: Worker says you should be ‘stacking jobs.’ What does it mean?

You’ve got no excuse not to be making money in 2024 from the comfort of your own home.

That’s according to TikToker Tru Jamaican (@no.otherr_), who has assembled a Voltron of side hustles to create a sizable income for herself and she says other folks can do it too.

In her viral clip, which features her sporting various headsets presumably linked to different work-from-home call centers, she says she completes them all simultaneously.

She calls the technique “stacking jobs,” aka working for multiple employers at once, something that others have posted about in viral social media clips of their own.

The TikToker rattled off a series of different company names in her TikTok video, stating that all of them are hiring and folks can simply navigate to her profile page to check them out. But from the sound of her clip, she’s suggesting there is a plethora of work-from-home jobs folks can secure. She says that they need to stack several of them on top of each other to bring home a sizable monthly income.

According to the TikToker, the best way for anyone to start their working-from-home hustle is to immediately find themselves a call center job.

“We don’t owe these companies any loyalty,” she says in the clip. “I promise I’ll teach you it’s not that hard, y’all have multiple kids and y’all tend to all of them at the same time.”

She continues, “I tell everybody, if you want to get on and get on fast, you have to start with a call center, they hire by the group, OK?”

She explained how you’ll first be hired as part of a group of 16 for the training.

She then lists Williams Sonoma, Working Solutions, Broad Path, Condolent, Trident Care, and Sutherland as places to apply. The TikToker clarifies not all of these are call center positions, but that some are processing claims.

Viewers shared their opinions on the “job stacking” lifestyle that Tru was proposing in her clip. One quipped that the reason they can’t find a job is because others are hoarding multiple gigs for themselves.

“I can’t get hired nowhere because people got 7 jobs,” one wrote.

However, some said that this kind of hustle doesn’t appeal to them because even though they’re working all of the jobs within the same time frame.

“I’m not working two jobs,” one said. “I don’t even want to work one.”

Another person joked that they aren’t interested in working multiple jobs to be responsible for their own income. Instead, they would rather get a man to pay for their bills. “Yea- I’m not doing all this! Sprinkle sprinkle,” they said.

Someone else echoed, “Baby this looks stressful… count me out.”

But then some were left wondering just how in the world folks can land remote positions in the first place.

“I’ve applied to SO many work at home jobs. I can’t get a call back,” one said.

“How y’all getting these jobs? I can’t even get an interview,” another echoed.

However, some admired the hustle True espoused in her clip, with a user sharing, “Love your attitude. I need to stack jobs and money.”

Tru’s situation isn’t entirely uncommon: according to a Self survey, 45% of all Americans have a side hustle. Probably because inflation hit a 40-year-high two years ago and still continues to increase throughout 2024, not to mention that it was easier for Americans to purchase a home during the Great Depression than it is today.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tru via email for further comment.