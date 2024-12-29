Expert reveals you can spot-check a car at the dealership with flashlight, paper towel. Then he shows how on a Toyota Camry

Buying a used car can be difficult, especially if you’re a novice to car maintenance.

Luckily, TikTok user Powertool 1990 (@powertool1990), a car expert, released a three-part video series on how to spot-check a car at the dealership.

Viewed over 777,000 times, the second-part of the series posted on Dec. 6 shows viewers how to spot-check the engine.

How to spot-check a car

Powertool 1990 begins his video by explaining that you don’t need “fancy tools except a good flashlight and a paper towel.”

“Now, a lot of this stuff may look intimidating but most of it is fairly simple,” he said.

First, he removes the dipstick and checks to see if the oil is clean and full.

“If this oil is black or if this oil is low, it’s overdue on a service and its probably been neglected,” he explains.

Then he shows how to measure the fluids by searching for the low and full marks on the coolant reservoirs.

“Some can be bright red, some can be bright green, some can even be purple or yellow, as long as it don’t look like brown muddy water you’re probably good,” he said.

Finally, he suggests lifting the plastic cover off the engine and using your flashlight to search for signs of wear. He explains that people need to search for “anything wet, anything super old or rusted, and for anything that looks new.”

“Anything that is wet is our number one concern,” he said. “Anything that is super old we want to be aware of, anything that looks new is good because that means it’s probably been replaced recently.”

Going from left to right, he searches for anything that means one of the three criteria.

“When I say get in here, I mean it,” he said. “You want to inspect everything you can possibly see.”

Other tips for spot checking a car

Consumer Reports suggests beginning your check by researching the car ahead of going to a dealership. “Begin by sizing up their condition and history by communicating with the seller by email, phone or text.”

During this period of time, Consumer Reports explains that you should ask a series of questions to help hone in on the condition and value of the vehicle. These include questions like how many miles does it have, has it been in a crash, are there open recalls and do you have service records.

When you’re at a dealership, you should read the details in the window sticker and dress in clothes you don’t mind getting dirty. Additionally, consumers should perform their inspection in daylight and on a dry day so they can easily see any leaks or issues.

For the body, be sure to check each panel and the roof, searching for scratches, rust or dents. “Open and close each door, the hood and trunk.” Check the glass for cracks or pocked areas, and check the suspension by walking around the car to see if its level and then pushing down on each corner. “If the shock absorbers are in good shape, the car should rebound just once.”

For the interior, check for odors, and if the seats are in good condition. Inspect the rubber on the brake, clutch and gas pedals and turn on the ignition switch to check that all the warning lights turn on.

What do viewers think?

Many viewers believed that his simple and straightforward video, demonstrating how to spot-check a car was one of the best explainer videos they’ve ever seen.

“Hands down the most VALUABLE video I have seen,” one said.

“This is an outstanding inspection guide,” a second agreed.

“Omg over 14 years in auto part industry, never thought about using a laser to show customers issues with their cars,” another mechanic added.

“When I ask a man to go with me to look at used cars, this is what I expect him to be doing,” a user said.

“I’m looking at a Honda CR-V today from Craigslist!!! This truly came at the PERFECT time. Thank you so much. I wrote everything down,” a user shared.

Others discussed how much people had to learn about cars.

“What works for me in not being intimidated by something I’m unfamiliar with is just remembering that it was designed and made by a human and since I’m a human as well it can’t be that hard to learn,” a user said.

“It’s actually very scary how little people know about cars, and just buy whatever,” a user remarked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Powertool 1990 via TikTok comment.

