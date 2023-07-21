‘Can we ban Sport Clips from existing’: Husband’s surprise haircut goes wrong a week before gender reveal

A soon-to-be father went viral on TikTok after reportedly getting a bad haircut from SportClips a week before his gender reveal party.

Drew (@drewpow) told viewers he got the haircut to surprise his wife who normally trims his hair herself. The TikTok video has reached over 9.7 million views as of Friday morning.

After first glance at her husband’s haircut, Drew’s wife Victoria says in the video, “What the hell is that?”

“This is not what I asked for,” Drew responds. “I need you to fix it.”

“I’m gonna cry,” says Victoria, “Our gender reveal is literally next week.”

Drew tells viewers in the comment section of his video that he only asked for a small trim on the back. “The guy was brand new and I didn’t know until he started chopping,” he says.

“Babe, if you could see the side and back,” Victoria says. She then films his haircut on all sides for the viewers to see. “Here’s a 360 tour for everybody that wants to see this,” says Drew.

One commenter says, “And you probably said thank you, looks good and walked out.”

Drew responds to this comment in a second video saying that he did lie and walk out immediately. “I feel bad because the dude was so nice,” he says, “but I told him like only a little bit off the back.”

SportClips is a Texas-based chain with locales in all 50 states and 1,850 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Drew says the worst part of the whole experience is that Victoria is surprisingly really good at cutting his hair. “And that’s for free. I just paid $40 to get it chopped.”

“At the end of the day it’s just a haircut, not that big of a deal,” he says. “Victoria did go buy me a couple of hats,” he adds.

“We’re not going to SportClips anymore, we’re gonna find a real barber and stick with that,” Drew says. “Worst-case scenario we just buzz it off and restart.”

“NO Buzzing,” Victoria comments on his follow-up video. “We might not have a choice anymore,” Drew responds.

A SportClips manager comments, “I’d never allow you to walk out like that. I’m so sorry that was your experience with my company.”

Other commenters are outraged that the haircut cost $40. “Who tf is paying $40 for haircuts?” @neonotics asks. Drew responds “I think since he was new he accidentally charged me for MVP.”

“Still crazy, haircuts at my barber are $12,” @neonotics responds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Drew via TikTok direct message and SportClips via email.