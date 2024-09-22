‘So sorry. Exactly why no man will ever do mine!’: Woman issues Spa Here warning after DFW airport assault

Sadie Kolves says a massage therapist sexually assaulted her at Spa Here on Aug. 11. The spa is located in the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. On Aug. 22, Kolves posted a TikTok in which she says four other customers have filed similar complaints to hers.

The video has over 480,000 views.

Does he still have his license?

“It’s been under investigation,” Kolves said in her original video. “However, he’s still practicing.” Though in a subsequent video, Kolves said that the alleged assailant has parted ways with the DFW Airport spa.

The Daily Dot reached out to the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration (TDLR). The TDLR has not yet responded, so it is unclear whether he still has his license.

“I was a massage therapist for 30 years,” a viewer commented on Kolves’ TikTok. “The board is also at fault here.”

The TDLR revokes licenses for various reasons. These include fraudulent activity, criminal conviction related to the licensed occupation, or making false statements to obtain a license.

On its guideline for applicants with criminal convictions, the TDLR lists several reasons as to why someone with sexual assault charges may not be fit to work as a massage therapist.

It is unclear whether this massage therapist has any related criminal charges.

“I don’t know why nothing’s been done,” Kolves says. “I don’t know why he’s still allowed to practice, but I’ll be damned if I allow there to be a sixth [victim].”

What are viewers saying?

Several viewers expressed their sympathy in Kolves’ comment section.

“So sorry,” one viewer wrote. “Exactly why no man will ever do mine!”

“Never again, I guarantee that,” Kolves responded.

Is Kolves taking legal action?

On Aug. 29, Kolves posted a TikTok in which she says she now has an attorney.

“My goal is to make sure that he can never, ever do this to another person, and I’m not going to stop until he’s not able to do that anymore,” she says.

In a Sept. 19 TikTok, Kolves says she is the third person to file a police report against the former massage therapist. One of which, she says, he paid a fine for.

“They said that my police report was like a mirror police report to the other girls’,” Kolves says.

The Daily Dot has requested police and arrest records involving this alleged massage therapist from the City of Fort Worth, but has not yet received anything.

How common is this?

In April, the Forth Worth Star-Telegram reported on a woman who filed a sexual assault lawsuit against a Dallas Massage Envy employee.

This followed a 2017 Mary Alexander & Associates report of 180 women who alleged Massage Envy employees had sexually assaulted them at various locations.

How has Spa Here responded?

The massage therapist no longer works at Spa Here, Kolves says in a recent video. She is unsure whether the company fired him or he quit.

The way Spa Here employees treated Kolves and her husband disappointed her.

“They were very rude and they were very mean.” she says. “It was shocking.”

In an Aug. 25 TikTok, Kolves shares photos of injuries from the alleged sexual assault. In the photos, there are dark purple bruises on her inner, upper thighs.

Kolves says she posted these photos on Spa Here’s review page to warn other women—but the company hid her reviews.

“We have got to make this stop,” Kolves says in the Aug. 22 TikTok. “We cannot allow him to hurt one more person. We cannot allow it and I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure that he doesn’t.”

Companies who fail to protect customers from sexual assault may be legally liable, according to Fletcher Injury Law.

Spa Here has not responded to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

What’s happening now?

Kolves did not go into detail about her experience, beyond labeling it as sexual assault.

“I don’t really feel like being very detailed because it’s very uncomfortable,” she says in her most recent video on the situation.

Kolves also says she had to push to get a prosecution, but that there is now an arrest warrant out for the former Spa Here employee.

“I knew that if I didn’t push this, this would 100% happen to somebody else, or worse,” Kolves says. “He scared me to death, and I could not be the reason that he was allowed to keep doing this. And I knew that I had to have it stop with me. I should have never been a victim.”

Kolves did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for an interview.

