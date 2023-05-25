‘That will backfire’: Traveler shares how to keep a row of seats free on Southwest flights

While most airlines give passengers an assigned seat before they board the plane, Southwest does things a little differently. Rather than provide flyers with a set area to sit, passengers are assigned a group in which to enter the plane. Once they do, they are free to make their own choice about where to sit.

Naturally, this makes the boarding process for Southwest a little more of a challenge than the average flight. Passengers clamor for good seats—window seats, aisle seats, or, if you’re lucky, getting an entire row to yourself.

Many Southwest passengers have methods about how to get and maintain the best possible seat. Now, a user on TikTok has gone viral for sharing theirs.

In a clip with over 1.2 million views, TikTok user @oconnorfamilylaw shows how to keep a row to yourselves on a Southwest flight.

@oconnorfamilylaw We were told it’s a full flight. Doing our best to keep that seat open. Lol ♬ original sound – O’Connor Family Law

According to the TikToker, the method involves a few steps.

First, occupy the aisle and window seat. Then, fill the middle seat with your own personal items.

Finally, and this appears to be the most important, enthusiastically—and seemingly flirtatiously—offer your seat to any passerby.

In the video, a person can be seen asking another passenger in the aisle if he wants to sit between them. The passenger politely refuses, leading to laughs from the passenger filming the TikTok.

In the comments under the video, users shared their own tips for keeping an open row.

“My trick is to have your aisle seat person fall asleep. And the window seat person rummages frantically through their bag on the middle seat,” suggested a user.

“Best trick is as everyone is filing by be slowly eating a big stinky burger with the middle seat open,” stated a second.

“I used to always get the barf bag out and open it…just stare at the bag and people walk on by!” recalled a third.

However, some users claimed that the method shown in the video would backfire.

“i’m such a people pleaser that i’d sit,” admitted a commenter.

“I would’ve played his little game, kissed him and said thank you,” joked a second.

Further TikTokers simply lamented Southwest’s seating policy.

“i wish southwest would do assigned seating,” said a user. “it’s so nerve-racking.”

“This the only reason why I don’t fly with them,” echoed an additional TikToker. “I love having assigned seating.”

We’ve reached out to @oconnorfamilylaw via website contact form and Southwest Airlines via email.