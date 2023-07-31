‘How they do your food at Sonic’: Employee records worker washing hands in dirty sink—right next to customer’s chili dog order

A Sonic worker’s sneak peek into the kitchen at his location is giving TikTok users second thoughts about the merits of fast food.

Yse, known as ysegng on TikTok, recorded another employee washing their hands over a stainless steel sink. The video shows a bucket in the sink filled with water and a dirty rag. A few feet away from the gnarly looking sink are two chili dogs, presumably waiting to be delivered to a customer.

“How they do your food at Sonic,” the video’s text overlay says, suggesting that folks who are afraid of possibly contaminated food may want to think twice about eating at a fast food location.

“Mane i’m not eating sonic no more,” the caption reads.

Statistically speaking, fast food is typically safer to consume than the fare folks would get at fancier restaurants. That’s because of packaged menu items, training and health regulations, and industrial cooking units.

The video has amassed more than 374,000 views since it was posted on July 25.

Commenters who saw Yse’s video nonetheless seemed to confirm their communal disgust with the practices of fast food food preparation. One person wrote: “after working at sonic for 3 years i can hardly eat any fast food i ain’t even ordering no tea either.”

“I thought he was cleaning chitlins,” wrote user TheBougieUncle.

Another former Sonic employee agreed the practice is common: “I can’t count how many times I done that.”

Someone else speculated that this is standard operating procedure at all Sonic locations. “I believe all Sonics are like this. I used to work for their customer service and the things I would see/hear.”

And then there was a revelation from another TikToker that was especially revolting: “the sonic I worked at had worms in the slush machine. manager just dumped the collection tray and said ‘it’s probably fine.'”

You could just chalk it up to extra protein, which would give even more fuel for “conspiracy theorists” to fire their claims about food companies trying to get people to eat bugs. Not that they don’t kind of have a point.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sonic via email and Yse via TikTok comment for further information.