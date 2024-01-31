‘I made this with love’: Sonic worker hears bad online review of Peanut Butter Bacon Cheeseburger. So he makes one himself and drives 90 minutes to customer

Peanut butter and bacon cheeseburgers are not two things you often think go together, but one Sonic worker, Timothy, is determined to change that. After a TikToker posted a bad review of Sonic’s new Peanut Butter Bacon Cheeseburger, Timothy personally delivers a burger he made to the TikToker with the hope of changing his mind.

In the video, TikTok’s favorite fast-food aficionado Jordan (@jordan_the_stallion8) tells us about a previous review he did of Sonic’s Peanut Butter Bacon Cheeseburger and that the burger was so bad he had to be convinced not to call the police.

After he posted this review, he got a message from Timothy. Timothy explains to Jordan that he can make the burger better for him and that whoever made Jordan’s burger probably used the wrong peanut butter. Jordan explains that the closest Sonic to him is an hour and a half away. The next thing we see is Timothy at Jordan’s door.

“I made this with love, OK,” says Timothy.

“I’m gonna be honest about it,” responds Jordan.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Timothy says.

Next, Jordan finally takes a bit out of the infamous Sonic Peanut Butter Bacon Cheeseburger.

“Sonic, you need to be thanking Timothy every single day that he works here,” says Jordan. Needless to say, Jordan thought it was delicious.

The video has over 2,000,000 views and over 300,000 likes.

Jordan is certainly not the only one who has reviewed this burger online. The new menu item is causing quite a stir online. Several people have given their thoughts on the burger on TikTok, and there are about 50 articles already written about the burger. But what made this experience all the more special was Timothy’s dedication.

“Timothy needs a raise or a promotion to general manager. He singled-handedly saved sonic,” commented one TikToker.

“@SONIC Drive-In you need to put these two in a commercial together and give Timothy a raise!” another urged.

“TIMOTHY single-handedly saved Sonic from getting recipes leaked. Give that man a medal AND a raise!!” mentioned a further user.

Jordan is most known for releasing the “secret recipes” of menu items at some of your favorite fast food chains. He’s especially prone to releasing these recipes when certain restaurants tick him off. Luckily for Sonic, Timothy is keeping Jordan happy with his exceptional service.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jordan and Sonic via email for comment.