‘People are still ordering food’: Sonic worker has to work through flooding alone after hose bursts inside store

A fast-food worker’s clip on TikTok went viral after alleging he had to continue working after a hose burst inside his Sonic Drive-in location.

In a series of four videos, TikTok user Jacob Cazares (@jacobcazares) shows himself working alone at a Sonic location. As he does, he shows the aftermath of a burst hose in the kitchen, which has resulted in water flooding the restaurant.

“I’m alone,” he writes in the text overlaying one of the videos. The video shows water raining from the hose while Jacob continues to input orders. “These people are still ordering food.”

In a later video, Jacob says that the burst occurred five minutes before he was supposed to close the store. He also notes that he is supposed to open up the store again the following day at 6am, after which he will have to work for 12 hours.

In the comments section, many users claimed they would not have continued working if they were in Cazares’ position.

“I’m grabbing all my belongings and clocking out,” one user wrote.

“Nah I would just cut the lights off n went home,” another echoed.

A few expressed concerns for Jacob’s safety.

“This gotta be a violation of something,” stated a commenter.

“I feel like these conditions should be illegal to keep working in,” another agreed.

“You can get electrocuted standing in that water!” a third user exclaimed.

Some users claimed to have similar experiences.

“Happened at my job,” shared a commenter. “Electricity went out and people were still shopping and checking out.”

“Someone drove into ours and they just kept running like ur missing half the building,” recalled an additional TikToker.

We’ve reached out to Sonic via email and Cazares via TikTok comment.