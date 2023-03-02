‘Shouldn’t there be a manager with you?’: Dunkin’ worker sobs after being repeatedly left to run store alone

A Dunkin’ Donuts employee is revealing she’s reached a breaking point working for the coffee chain—claiming she has to work an 8-hour shift alone and essentially cover three areas of the store by herself into the nighttime.

In a recent TikTok video, user Hailey (@haiileymariiee) shares with viewers that she would not recommend working at Dunkin’.

“If you were thinking about working at Dunkin’, don’t,” she says through tears. “Just don’t fucking do it to yourself because your mental health is not fucking worth it.”

Hailey notes in her video that her manager won’t let her close the lobby of the store at a certain time, so at night, she’s left responsible for handling both the front of the restaurant and the drive-thru, in addition to sorting boxes of inventory. She’s also responsible for closing the store.

“How are y’all a multimillion-dollar fucking company and you can’t afford to fucking hire to schedule somebody else with me?” Hailey says. “Bro, I don’t fucking get it.”

The worker mentions that she had reached out to her area manager and alerted them that with spring break coming up, it’s likely the store will become busier, meaning she would need additional help. She also states that lives in Panama City, Florida, which she said is a popular spring break destination.

“Spring break is big fucking deal here, and there’s hella people that come from all over,” Hailey explains.

The manager, however, did not outright offer any help, she claims.

In 2021, when fast food customers started to ramp back up after more than a year in the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants had to deal with a significantly smaller labor pool as workers were leaving the fast food industry for higher-paying alternatives. Hailey is not the first Dunkin employee to call out lackluster work conditions at the chain’s stores. According to Bon Appétit magazine, restaurant workers experience some of the highest rates of mental illness, which has only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dunkin’ has not responded to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

Commenters on Hailey’s video questioned why a manager wasn’t present when she had to close the store.

“Shouldn’t there be a manager with you?” one person asked. “I thought that was a law is that an employee cannot be left alone at a store.”

Others urged her to find a new job and leave Dunkin’.

“You have to leave,” one commenter said. “You’re too young to be stressed out like this.. Find a way.”

“This is so true, I just quit Dunkin 3 weeks ago, and it was the best decision I’ve ever done,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hailey via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message.