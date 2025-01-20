‘Fall asleep faster’: Doctor shares whether you should or shouldn’t wear socks to bed

If you ever have a hard time sleeping, try throwing on a pair of socks. That advice comes from Boston-based pediatric and sports doctor Dr. Jess (@doctorjesss on TikTok).

Dr. Jess has over 1.3 million followers. She makes clear she is not offering medical advice on her account but rather sharing her own views as well as educational content. In one of her latest and most viral videos, Dr. Jess breaks down the benefits of wearing socks to bed.

In the video, which has been viewed over 306,000 times, Dr. Jess starts, “So, let’s talk about people that wear socks to bed.”

“Wearing socks makes your feet warm, and this opens up the blood vessels that cools the body down. The body being cool tells the brain that it’s time for bed,” she continues. And according to Dr. Jess, people who wear socks to bed “tend to fall asleep faster.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Dr. Jess via TikTok comment and direct message.

Is Dr. Jess’ video swaying no-sock sleepers?

Viewers chimed in with a variety of reactions.

“I cant sleep without my sockies on lol I need thems,” one viewer wrote.

“I have insomnia but cannot sleep without socks. I’m always so uncomfortable without them,” another concurred.

On the flip side, many said they can’t wear socks to bed. They pointed to how the socks make them feel “strangled to death” and “claustrophobic.”

“I can’t breath with socks on in bed. lol,” one viewer said.

“Warm feet makes the body cool? Please explain that to my body. If my feet are warm my body is overheated and I’m miserable,” another questioned.

Can wearing socks to bed really help you fall asleep?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Jess is correct.

“By making your feet warmer, you’re opening up blood vessels to help cool down the rest of the body,” behavioral sleep disorders specialist Michelle Drerup, PsyD, DBSM explains. “So increasing the blood circulation to your feet results in a lower core temperature. It seems counterintuitive, but that’s what happens.”

In addition to helping you fall asleep faster, wearing socks to bed can also give you a better night’s rest.

It can help people suffering from insomnia. The Sleep Foundation found that insomniacs who wear socks for 20 minutes and warm up their hands before bed have lessened symptoms and sleep better. Senior citizen-aged insomniacs, however, reported no difference in their sleep quality. So age potentially makes a difference.

Are there any negative effects?

Furthermore, GoodRx advises against wearing socks to bed if you have circulatory issues like diabetes and peripheral artery disease. It can restrict the blood flow, resulting in swollen feet and legs, infections, slow healing, and pain.

It’s imperative to choose the right socks, as opting for loose-fitting, clean, and light socks can affect your sleep quality.

