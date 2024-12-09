‘Everyone knows you’re supposed to wear colors’: Woman reveals why the Skims x North Face collab can be dangerous to skiers

While people have polarizing opinions on the new Skims x North Face collaboration, this woman’s hot take is that wearing it can be dangerous for skiers. Here’s why.

What is the Skims x North Face collab?

Love it or hate it, Skims, Kim Kardashian’s hit apparel brand, is known for its rather iconic collaborations. Some of the highlights include collaborations with Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, popstar Sabrina Carpenter, sad girl icon Lana Del Rey, and sparkler Swavorski.

On top of that, their creative campaigns (remember the nipple bra) have set a fun and fast-paced standard in the marketing world.

Earlier this month, Skims announced its latest collaboration with North Face ahead of the incoming winter.

The ski-inspired collection includes cropped puffer jackets, body-hugging jumpsuits, sweatpants, gloves, and more. The clothes will be available to shop tomorrow.

What makes this winter-wear different from the other dozens of brands doing the same thing? Simple: The very Kim K color scheme.

From the promo pictures, it looks like all of the items in the collection are varying shades of nude or neutral, from a rich deep brown to basic beiges.

Why is it dangerous?

In a viral video with more than 3.8 million views, TikToker Dani Lola (@danilolatravel) explained why neutral outerwear isn’t a safe option for outdoor enthusiasts.

“This needs to be said about the Skims x North Face. This is dangerous, guys,” Lola said.

She explained that when you go skiing or snowboarding, “everyone knows” you should wear colors that are easily identifiable in the snow. Lola said if there’s an avalanche or other emergency, people need to be able to see you to find you.

“If everyone’s out there wearing neutral f*cking colors, the people are gonna pass you by and that you’re a bark or think that you’re rocks or like dirt or sticks,” Lola said.

She clarified that she actually thinks the collection is “really cute,” but it’s just not practical.

“You should be wearing bright red, you should be wearing green, you should be wearing patterns. You should be wearing something that is easily identifiable.”

Other collab criticisms

While some people can’t wait to get their hands on the collab items, praising Skims for the neutral color scheme, others said it wasn’t their cup of tea.

Here are some from the Skims Reddit:

“The peach leggings are reminding me of naked mole rats. Choosing to look naked in the winter is wild lol,” a top comment read.

“That’s what I’m saying! I want baddie clothes with cute colors and sparkles and fur lol. I love an elevated basic too but these just look bland,” a person said.

“I’m not a fan of the logos stacked on top of one another, looks bad. Otherwise everything looks fine. Nothing special,” another added.

“I am too poor to have known this, so thank you,” a top comment read.

“Having had an accident while skiing I was told by rescuers tht my white ski suit delayed them finding me,” a person said.

“Okaayyy but bffr people are gonna be buying these for fashion and not really skiing,” another wrote.

“Picking an outrageous outfit for snow sports is half the fun! I had lime green pants with a purple patterned jacket and a fluro pink beanie,” a commenter shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lola for comment via Instagram and TikTok direct message and to Skims and North Face’s parent company via email.



