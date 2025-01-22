‘Now that I don’t work for GM’: Man issues warning about Lyriq now that he doesn’t work for Cadillac anymore

A TikToker who said he is a former General Motors (GM) Cadillac worker warned drivers against buying one of the manufacturer’s cars, the Lyriq.

Gary Pace (@elitevoicetv), who used to work at a Cadillac dealership, said Lyriq drivers experienced “constant issues.” As a result, he said that, in his opinion, drivers in the market for a new car should avoid the Lyriq at all costs.

“They were not ready to be released,” Pace claimed of the vehicle. As of Tuesday, his video where he shared some of the known problems with the Lyriq had amassed more than 205,200 views.

What’s wrong with the Cadillac Lyriq?

In his video, Pace expanded on some of the issues he said are associated with the car.

For starters, he said it needed constant updates. (Drivers who own a Lyriq receive pop-up notifications on the center display, alerting them of available updates.) And according to Pace, the process was far from smooth.

“If the update doesn’t go through… the car is completely dead,” he said.

Moreover, Pace said customers who drove Lyriqs would always be in the shop. Specifically, he said one woman who owned a 2024 Lyriq was “in our shop constantly.”

The woman, Pace said, had Cadillac buy her Lyriq back. Once they did, Pace said he warned her against buying the same car because he “felt bad” for her. Instead of heeding his advice, though, he said the woman bought a 2025 Lyriq.

“She leaves that same day, and the ‘high voltage’ message comes on the dash,” Pace said. As a result, he said the dealership kept her car for an extra one to two weeks.

“They have issues,” Pace said of the Lyriq. “Before I left, they were having constant issues.”

Recurring problems with the GM Cadillac Lyriq

Pace isn’t the first person with knowledge of the Lyriq to advise users against purchasing them. In a 2023 forum for Cadillac drivers, another person who said they drove a 2024 Lyriq complained that the car was unreliable.

“It breaks [down] constantly due to computer issues,” they wrote. “As I’m reporting, it is twice now that nothing could be done and the vehicle had to be towed to the dealer.”

The customer shared, too, that they traded in their 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E for the Lyriq, which they called an “inferior GM product.”

Other drivers said they experienced similar software issues.

In a 2024 thread in the r/CadillacLyriq subreddit, one driver said there were a “ton” of issues with the car, which he said cost him $75,000. In addition to problems with his car’s software, the Redditor said his car’s Google voice assistant didn’t work, its one-pedal driving feature would randomly deactivate, and he reported issues with the Lyriq’s side mirrors.

After voicing his concerns with the car, one commenter thanked the Redditor for “being the Guinea pigs for the Cadillac EV.”

“I’ll buy in three or four years,” they said, clearly unimpressed with Lyriq’s various issues.

More recently, in August, GM recalled nearly all of its Lyriqs due to problems with the car’s braking systems. According to the Detroit Free Press, the recall covered 2023 and 2024 all-wheel-drive Lyriqs; more than 21,000 cars were affected.

That was in addition to issues with the car’s rollout. According to the Free Press, customers experienced long wait times due to production delays and a high demand for the car.

The Lyriq was first shown to the public in August 2020, and production on the cars started in 2022. It is Cadillac’s first fully electric vehicle.

Viewers highlight their problems with Cadillac car

In the comments section of Pace’s video, several viewers said they agreed with the former worker’s assertion that the Lyriq was not dependable.

“My uncle had a Cadillac Lyriq. The car was great up until about 3,800 miles when the battery completely went out,” one commenter said. “Luckily it was fixed under warranty and then the same issue happened again at 8,100 miles.”

“Mine has been in the shop for a total of five and a half months,” another lamented.

Meanwhile, Cadillac workers confirmed that Lyriqs are constantly in the shop.

“When they came out we legit had buybacks every week,” one worker shared. “All the EV techs had nothing but Lyriqs for weeks.”

“Work at a Cadillac dealership. We have a Lyriq that’s been in the shop almost every single month for a year now,” another employee shared.

“I work for Cadillac, and I believe we have three in the shop right now,” a third Cadillac worker wrote.

But others said the issues Pace highlighted weren’t unique to Lyriqs.

“Same with the Dodge Hornet,” one user said.

Another user added that the Jeep Wagoner had issues that were similar to those of the Lyriq, too. “Nothing but absolute junk,” they said of the Jeep car.

The deluge of comments caused one user to ask, “Why is every vehicle manufacturer having car problems? Every day there’s a new recall for something.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Pace via TikTok comment and to GM, which owns Cadillac, through email.

