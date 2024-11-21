‘A person can’t stand on 1 leg’: Worker says ShopRite fired her because she cannot stand

A woman who only has one leg following an amputation claims she was hired and then dismissed from ShopRite in possible violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The story comes from creator Subhreet Ghumman (@subhreet13), whose Wikipedia page says she’s “a one-legged dancer who participated in India’s Got Talent and qualified for the second level,” who lost her leg following a 2009 scooter accident in her native country. Her video detailing her story, posted to TikTok on Wednesday, already has close to 387,000 views as of Thursday.

“ShopRite today fired me because I’m an amputee,” she accused to open her video. “I don’t wear a prosthetic leg because of my medical reasons. Today was my second day after the orientation, and they can clearly see that I cannot stand.”

She explained that she was initially told she would be provided accommodation (specifically, a stool to sit on) allowing her to work, but several days into the job, following orientation, she was told the store would not be able to accommodate her.

“It is already so hard for disabled,” she shared. “We go through this, and then, when the disabled wants to work, there is no work. Nobody wants to hire.”

She claims to have had a negative experience at an AT&T job interview, saying the interviewer asked at least one inappropriate question about her mobility, but that she felt relieved when she landed the ShopRite job.

She alleges that a supervisor asked her, “Why you didn’t say in the interview that you cannot stand?”

To that, she showed her clearly-visible amputation and asked, “You’re freaking blind? You cannot see that? How a person can stand on one leg and work?”

More about the ADA

According to The Center for People With Disabilities website, the ADA was signed into law in 1990. That site calls it “a landmark federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities and ensures access to public buildings, businesses, communications, transportation, and employment.”

It also notes that “the ADA ushered in an era where laws requiring equality and respect for people with disabilities helped shift cultural expectations, marking a milestone not only in equality, but also the treatment of people with disabilities.”

The United States Department of Justice’s ADA.gov site notes that “The ADA guarantees that people with disabilities have the same opportunities as everyone else to enjoy employment opportunities, purchase goods and services, and participate in state and local government programs.”

The Department of Labor site adds, “Under Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), a reasonable accommodation is a modification or adjustment to a job, the work environment, or the way things are usually done during the hiring process. These modifications enable an individual with a disability to have an equal opportunity not only to get a job, but successfully perform their job tasks to the same extent as people without disabilities.”

It then adds, “The ADA requires reasonable accommodations as they relate to three aspects of employment: 1) ensuring equal opportunity in the application process; 2) enabling a qualified individual with a disability to perform the essential functions of a job; and 3) making it possible for an employee with a disability to enjoy equal benefits and privileges of employment.”

Based on what Ghumman claims she experienced, she could file a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, though “you need to file a charge within 180 calendar days from the day the discrimination took place.”

Commenters were aghast at the alleged actions.

“I feel your sadness, frustration and pain through this,” one empathized. “I am so sorry. You’re perfectly able to work.”

“Please call an employment attorney in your area,” another advised. “Some do these types of cases specifically. An accommodation is available & reasonable.”

“I really got emotional watching you explain this unfair treatment,” another shared. “I don’t think many people understand the strength you have to endure this.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to ShopRite via email and to the creator via Facebook and TikTok direct message.

