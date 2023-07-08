‘Now I have to weigh my food to make sure I ain’t being cheated’: Shopper catches Superstore selling underweight chip bag

TikToker Dankquil1 (@dankquil1) went viral after posting evidence that chip bags contain fewer chips than advertised.

Dankquil1 filmed himself weighing two chip bags he purchased from Loblaws, a Canadian superstore, and proved that the bags aren’t all the same weight. The video has been viewed over 47,000 times as of Saturday.

The video began with Dankquil1 showing an unopened bag of chips with a listed weight of 200 grams. He placed the bag onto a scale, and it measured 112 grams. “Really, superstore? Really? This is where your record profits are coming from, I guess,” he exclaimed.

Dankquil1 continued his experiment. “Comparison to another unopened bag,” he said, placing a second bag onto the scale. The bag weighed 209 grams. “Sneaking in a few good ones, right? Thanks, guys.”

Viewers applauded the TikToker’s efforts in the comments section. Many claimed they’d always suspected that advertised weights were incorrect. Several even contemplated adding a food scale to their shopping lists.

“I could understand a difference of 1 [or] 2 grams, but that is ridiculous, now I have to weigh my food to make sure I ain’t being cheated,” one user wrote.

“Y’know, I had a feeling but never checked,” a second said.

“I’m now shopping with a small electronic pocket scale. Every – EVERY – No Name item I’ve weighed has been from 5%-75% UNDER weight,” another remarked.

Someone else noted: “I’ve been making the same meals for over 20 years and lately they don’t fill up my serving bowls like they used to!!”

Others suggested that the first bag he weighed was grounds for a lawsuit—or at least a free bag.

“I remember learning that the brands actually have to have stuff weigh AT LEAST the amount printed on the bag, you can probably sue for this,” one viewer said.

“Call the company they will send you a coupon for a free bag,” another suggested.

A former grocery worker explained that the issue of underweight items is widespread. “This isn’t just Loblaws,” they wrote. “When I worked at price chopper a long time ago we used to go out on the floor and weigh stuff to check 4 underweight items.”

“So, as someone that produces a product (beer), low-fills happen, you can’t avoid it. I am sure the store will exchange it for you,” another commenter agreed.

The Daily Dot contacted Dankquil1 via TikTok comment and Loblaws via email for further information.