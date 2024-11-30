‘When they have a printed list’: Body shop worker slams customers who bring in lists of services they want done

A service adviser in the automotive industry recently sparked discussion on TikTok after she shared the struggles of her job.

In her video, which has garnered over 21,500 views, TikTok user @itll_buff03 explains the challenges of dealing with demanding customers while trying to meet their extensive requests.

What makes the job so challenging?

“Y’all want to know why working in the automotive industry is a thankless job,” she starts.

She then gives an example involving a 2003 Lexus SC 430 that was brought into the shop with an extensive list of repair requests.

“I am currently checking in a 2003 Lexus SC 430, and there is a Christmas list of [expletive] to do for this car,” she explains before reading the list aloud.

“Number one, repair both front and rear bumpers. Number two, change out all front and back light bulbs—supplied by the customer,” she reads. “Three, buff headlights. Four, check alignment. Five, touch up paint of minor spots.”

While the list is already demanding, @itll_buff03 says the hardest part isn’t the workload—it’s the lack of appreciation from certain customers.

“The part that kills me is this is the hot sheet customer. You will do all of these things on this list, and they will still give you a six out of 10,” she explains.

The challenges faced by auto industry workers

Job security is a significant concern for auto industry workers, particularly amid rapid technological advancements and the shift to electric vehicles.

For instance, in Germany, Volkswagen is reportedly considering closing at least three factories and laying off tens of thousands of employees, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Workers have also raised concerns about unsafe conditions. At Rivian’s Illinois plant, the electric vehicle manufacturer has faced accusations of safety violations, as reported by Automotive News.

Other frequent complaints include wage disparities, resistance to unionization efforts, and the challenges posed by automation and new technologies.

Viewers react

In the comments section, viewers shared their own auto industry stories.

“Independent shop owner here. have a desk plaque that literally says NOPE on it,” one viewer wrote. “No surveys here, no extras for free.”

“How about the customers who have never washed their vehicle are always the pickies,” offered another. “I don’t get it but it’s a thing.”



“Also, need by noon,” wrote a third. “Dropped off at 10:30.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @itll_buff03 via TikTok comment and direct message.

