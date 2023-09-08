‘I originally said $600 but I’m gonna knock it down to $375’: Servers share their tip-earning goals for each shift. It doesn’t go as planned

Servers live on their tips. Given that the tipped minimum wage is just $2.13 per hour in much of the United States, it’s no surprise that servers depend on tips for almost 60% of their income.

Given this, many servers make a goal as to how much they hope to earn in a day. However, things don’t always go as planned, as TikTok user Tiffany (@tianajoico) recently shared in a video with over 269,000 views as of Friday morning.

The video shows several servers in a row—first at the beginning of their shift, then during their shift, then again at the end. In the beginning, they say what they hope to earn that day in tips. When they’re checked on during their shift, they all lower their expected tip amounts. By the end, some have made their new goal; others have not.

In a comment, Tiffany says that the video was filmed at Carrabba’s Italian Grill in Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport. Multiple workers in the video say that it was a slow day.

Commenters were quick to enthuse about the high spirits of the servers shown in Tiffany’s video, as well as how much money they managed to earn—even if it was less than they expected.

“D*mn and y’all work everyday?!? I would be [able] to pay almost all my bills in a week,” a user said.

“Dang you ladies are cleaning up for sure! I wanna know what a good day for y’all looks like if that was a slow day!” another exclaimed.

While Tiffany’s co-workers may be disappointed that their tip count was lower than expected, they don’t have themselves to blame. In an article titled, “The Relationship Between Tipping and Service Quality: The Other Side of the Equation,” authors David J. Hoaas and Lyndsay Bigler note that studies have found that the quality of service “was insignificant in determining tip size”—meaning that better service did not necessarily mean a better tip.

In fact, some users on TikTok have used unorthodox methods to increase their tips that don’t involve quality of service at all. Numerous women working as servers have claimed that wearing pigtails results in higher tips. Others simply lie to improve their tips; for example, one user claimed that she tells customers she has children when she does not.

Regardless, users supported Tiffany and her co-workers in their attempts to earn the most money possible.

“Your crew looks like a lot of fun to work with,” shared a commenter.

“I wanna work w yall,” echoed a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tiffany via TikTok direct message.