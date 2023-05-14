‘Kinda threw me off’: Server says table tipped her $1.50 on $100 bill despite claiming to love her service

A server shared how she was tipped a meager $1.50 on a $100 bill despite being praised by her customers in a viral TikTok.

The video featured TikTok user Alysha Brooks (@alyshabrooks.food) who typically posts content about her job as a server. In this clip, she shared how she was perplexed after a table that praised her and called her “their favorite server” left her a $1.50 tip.

Brooks says this “threw her off,” leaving her disappointed as she rolls her eyes and crumples the dollar bill in her reenactment in the clip.

The content creator expressed this in the caption, “It’s the hoping they didnt have enough accidently that keeps you from crying on those shifts.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Brooks via Instagram direct message, TikTok direct message, and TikTok comment. The video racked up over 464,000 views as of Sunday, where viewers expressed their frustrations with non-tippers.

“The fact that this actually happens is ridiculous, like yeah that’s cool and all but you should show me how much of your favorite I am,” one viewer wrote.

“I feel gratuity should be mandatory. or 10$ at the least mandatory.regardless of how much the tab is. because 10$ will always be better than nothing,” a second said.

“‘A tip is earned’ I love when they say that as if it’s a good excuse. Like, I just gave you really good service??? so what else could I have done???” a third remarked.

On the other hand, some defended the act of not tipping.

“I don’t have to tip that’s what you get paid for? I work customer service too I don’t get tips just my hourly,” one user stated.

“A lot of people just don’t really have the money to leave a good tip and just want to do something for their family,” a second explained.

“Some people only have the money for the check unfortunately gotta [understand that],” a third agreed.

In addition, other alleged and current servers shared their experiences with receiving virtually no tips on a large bill.

“I’ve had someone leave nothing on a $500,” one person shared.

“The time I got no tip on a $91 check and it was a good table,” a second commented.

“I had the shittiest tippers today someone gave me $1 on 80 and I told them to keep it,” a third revealed.

Brooks isn’t the only server to express her frustration against non-tippers. Servers complaining about non-tipping has become prevalent on TikTok. In one article, a server vented her feelings toward people who don’t tip for “not liking the food” through a skit. In addition, a Golden Corral server shared how she was tipped $69 over the course of 50 tables.