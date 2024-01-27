‘Not even a pizza party?’: Sephora workers receive ‘stale’ cookies as a reward for making the company $10 billion in 2023

Internet users are calling out Sephora after claiming that the company celebrated $10 billion in sales by giving its employees cookies.

The original post on the subject appears to have come from the r/SephoraWorkers subreddit, where a user showed an image of cookies in a basket under the title “What a joke.”

“20 cookies for an entire team,” the user wrote in the description. “The audacity of this company.”

The text accompanying the box of cookies reads, in part, “We are thrilled to share that Sephora North America hit a record 10 billion dollars in sales in 2023.” Later, the card says, “Inside this box you will find a sweet treat to enjoy with your team. We thank you for making it our greatest year ever. Cheers!”

The end of the card notes that “The content of this card is confidential and should not be shared externally as it is a violation of our company policies.”

Despite its supposed confidentiality, other users were also quick to share their cookies. Another user on r/SephoraWorkers posted an individual cookie with the same paperwork, writing in the title, “I can’t wait to eat my $10 billion cookie.”

The conversation soon spilled over onto X (formerly Twitter), where the original image was reposted by the account Dripped Out Trade Unionists (@UnionDrip).

Sephora hit $10 billion in sales in 2023. Here's your cookie as a reward. pic.twitter.com/UzUcDXGJWA — Dripped Out Trade Unionists (@UnionDrip) January 26, 2024

In response to this X post, users offered their thoughts on Sephora’s apparent choice to give its employees cookies to celebrate its financial success.

“D*mn not even a pizza party? ONE cookie?” a user asked.

“This is a slap in the face of all Sephora employees,” declared another.

“It’s insane to me that they don’t try to hide that, that they actually wrote ‘$10 billion’ on the cookie,” detailed a third. “What is a worker supposed to take away from that? If I were one of these companies, I would be desperately trying to hide from the employees how much we were taking from them.”

The sentiment was similar on the two Reddit threads.

“Ten BILLION…and they give us stale cookies,” said a Redditor.

“They’re so tone deaf, who keeps approving this type of stuff,” questioned a second. “Record sales year and they couldn’t even give us our bonuses in full.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Reddit user u/margeshu via Reddit chat, @UnionDrip via X DM, and Sephora via email.