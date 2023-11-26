‘I wasn’t expecting them to be this tiny’: Sephora customer buys perfume set for $50, is disappointed when it arrives

A Sephora customer went viral after sharing news of a recent purchase she made from the beauty retail chain. Spoiler alert: she wasn’t thrilled.

User Lupita (@lupintobeans), the customer, said she purchased the Burberry Her Mini Trio perfume set for $50 (it is currently out of stock.) She said she was shocked, however, at how small the perfumes were compared to how they looked on Sephora’s website.

“This is actually criminal,” Lupita wrote in the text overlay, showing viewers a photo of the perfumes online. She then did a side-by-side of the small perfumes she ordered compared with another, larger perfume of the same brand.

“For $50,” Lupita said, clearly shocked by her purchase.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lupita via TikTok comment and to Sephora by email for comment. As of Sunday morning, her video had over 2.3 million views with many viewers noting that they’ve made the same mistake.

“No BCS I thought they were full sized bottles,” another customer said.

“I found my people bc I was also gaslit,” another added.

“I bought this last year y’all don’t understand my pain still have them tho,” a third person wrote.

“I’m a victim of this set too,” a fourth person admitted.

Sure enough, this mistake is fairly common. In October, an Ulta Beauty customer went viral after accidentally making the same error. That customer said she spent $35 on what ended up being 14 puny perfume samples. To add insult to injury, she said that all the scents “stink.”

Lupita, meanwhile, acknowledged her own mistake in her TikTok’s accompanying video caption. “Yes I didnt read the fine print saying 0.1 oz i knew they were mini but i wasnt expecting them to be this tiny,” she wrote. On Sephora’s website, it makes clear that the set in question contains three 0.1 ounce samples.

Still, other customers expressed displeasure at Sephora “scamming” customers.

“These industries are now scamming us because of how there businesses are booming,” one person wrote.

“Can we start boycotting Sephora I’m tired of paying for samples,” another said.

“Nahhh they MUST do time,” a third person added.