‘He was just cleaning out his room’: Worker’s Secret Santa has a $50 budget. He receives expired Pop Tarts, a Dollar Tree mirror—and worse

A man showcased the dangers of participating in a Secret Santa exchange, revealing the odd assortment of items he got after thoughtfully putting together his own package under the $50 limit.

The disappointing Secret Santa haul was revealed on TikTok by creator Rae Raeee (@raeshorn101), getting more than 11.3 million views in a single day since dropping it on Saturday. Rae Raeee was also inspired to create several follow-up videos after the initial one caught fire.

“Now I see exactly why y’all are saying y’all are not doing Secret Santa anymore,” Rae Raeee says to start his video. He then starts the unboxing video—unbagging, actually—by pulling an open box of individually wrapped Pop-Tarts out of a gift bag.

Calling out gift-giver Michael by name, the creator notes, “What the f*ck am I to do this this? Mind you,” before pointing out, “Don’t even have all of them in there.” Then, looking at the box, added, “And they’re expired.”

He then moves on to a bottle of cologne that’s clearly been used, with about one-third of the bottle empty.

“It’s used and got smudges all on it,” he says. He assesses that it doesn’t even smell good, and sets it aside.

Then, he pulls out what he claims is “a mirror from Dollar Tree,” asking of the black hand mirror, “What the f*ck am I supposed to do with this? I guess you’re trying to say like I like to look at myself.”

He also ascertains that the mirror is dirty, before pulling out a Roku remote with a missing power button and then a single packet of McDonald’s Mambo sauce. To Michael’s credit, it was a limited-edition sauce, but Rae Raeee was clearly underwhelmed.

Commenters are pretty sure they know how the Secret Santa gift came together.

“He was just cleaning out his room,” one remarked.

Another wondered, “Did Micheal accidentally bring his TRASH?”

Someone else similarly theorized, “That man cleaned out his damn nightstand cuz no way.”

Another chimed in with, “Baby he played scavenger hunt around the house and gave you the diy prizes.”

And one assessed Michael’s shopping technique with a pun, offering, “Michael said ‘Merry Thriftmas!’”

Many found the content entertaining, with one observing in all caps, “I THOUGHT THE REMOTE HAD ME NAH BABY IT WAS THE SAUCE.”

Another said, “Yooo these failed secret santa videos GOT ME CRYINGGG.”

In a follow-up video, Rae Raeee recounts what he got Sergio, his Secret Santa assignee. That haul included a gold chain, some cologne (presumably not used) that he described as “the Dior Savage thingy-thing,” a “built-in rechargeable lithium battery” phone stand, some journals, and “the little microphone for TikTok … because he wanted to do influencing.”

He then railed against Michael once again.

One commenter observed, “Sergio must be very happy – you got him amazing gifts.”

Rae Raeee responded, “He was so happy!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Rae Raeee via TikTok comment.