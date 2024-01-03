‘They said they can’t hold money for more than a day’: Woman says SeaWorld went through her diaper bag, took $300. They won’t refund her for 2-3 months

A user on TikTok is calling out SeaWorld Orlando after alleging that the park took $300 from her—and is refusing to give it back for 2 to 3 months.

In a video with over 207,000 views, TikTok user Dariyan (@raisedbymagik) says she lost her diaper bag while at the theme park on Christmas Eve. The park found the bag on Christmas, and so, Dariyan went to the park to pick it up the day after. Upon arrival, she discovered that something was missing from the bag.

“I look through my bag. My money is not in there,” she recalls. “$300. It’s not in the bag anymore.”

Curiously, Dariyan says that the SeaWorld staff was aware of this. She claims that her lost & found receipt said that money was also lost and that an employee told her that they took her cash.

“They said, ‘Oh, we just have to cut you a check. We take the cash out,’” Dariyan claims. “I never reported money missing, just the bag. Nobody knew what was in the bag.”

She is then told that she will be paid by anywhere from 2 days to 3 months, as the business only holds onto cash for one day—something that was not told to Dariyan.

The entire situation, she says, left her confused.

“If I didn’t tell you what exactly was in the bag, why would you go through the bags, take a large amount of money out and put it in a safe, and then the next day when I come get it, tell me I can’t get it anymore?” she asks at the video’s conclusion.

“The manager is who I was talking to [said] the only thing that I said I could do at that point was write a letter (that they would handle),” she added in a comment.

In the comments section, users agreed that SeaWorld Orlando’s alleged behavior was uncalled for.

“I would call the police cause somebody better pull up the policy in writing showing me why they searched and took items from my bag,” said a commenter.

“They can’t look thru ur stuff like that. I used to work in security there. Someone stole your money,” added another.

“It didn’t take them 2-3 months to take the money,” noted a third. “$300 isn’t small change.”

In an email to the Daily Dot, Dariyan revealed that she still has not received payment from SeaWorld.

“SeaWorld did reach out to me the day I posted the video to say they would be putting the request in for the check, but it would be mailed to me,” she wrote. “He also stated it was part of their policy to remove and deposit money that’s left in lost in found overnight.”

“I let them know I was unable to find that policy written anywhere and that their workers were not helpful in explaining, it because I was told 3 different processes for returning money,” she continued. “I told them it should be noted somewhere or in the lost and found area, and SeaWorld stated they were not sure that they could do that.”

The Daily Dot reached out to SeaWorld Orlando via email.