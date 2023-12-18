‘I don’t have a manager’: Seasonal Nordstrom worker says everyone else quit on her first week, she doesn’t know what to do

A seasonal Nordstrom worker has sparked discussion after claiming that every other worker quit the job, leaving her to figure out what she’s supposed to do by herself.

Across a series of several videos, TikTok user Amber (@iam_baegoals) shares her disbelief at her situation.

“Imagine taking a seasonal job just to make some extra money for the holidays, but the workers all quit,” she says, panning the camera to reveal an empty room. The text overlaying the video says that the TikToker has only been working at the job for five days.

“I don’t have no manager; I don’t have nothing,” she states.

As the video continues, Amber notes that she has a full-time job and only began this job to earn a little bit of extra money. However, she says that her predicament is “ghetto” and that she will not be in the job for much longer if this situation continues.

In a follow-up video, Amber proves that she is true to her word. In short, she quit the job.

“Yeah, it’s a no for me, considering I’m gainfully employed and my husband is employed,” she explains.

Later, she adds, “Respectfully, I just had to bow out, because I’ve already got a family. I’ve got a kid — I’ve got two kids, actually. I’ve got a toddler. Mentally, it’s just so much that a person can take.”

While she notes that she likely would have stayed if she really needed the money, she says the problems with the job extended beyond what she showed in the video.

“You’re literally working in a company that doesn’t appreciate you,” she states. “That’s just what it is.”

In another video, the TikToker clarifies her manager didn’t quit but was “off that day” with no notice. Amber says she had a conversation with the manager about the many concerns she had about the job. These, she says, included problems with staffing and the workplace environment.

Amber says that after the conversation, she then determined that the best course of action for her was to leave the job.

In the comments section, some users said, despite the issues that come with Amber’s situation, there are some unexpected benefits.

“I could only dream to walk into work to find that NONE of my coworkers showed up,” said a user. “That would be the best day at work.”

“This is literally a dream situation,” added another. “Do the barest minimum and get that bag while you chill/update your resume/whatever!!”

“Plz I loved working at Nordstrom overnight by myself. It was literally just me & occasionally the people that did intake,” shared a third.

However, others had a different opinion.

“I work @ Nordstrom honey (thankfully not customer service or fulfillment),” detailed a commenter. “The holidays are MADNESS and the customers are just as CRAZY.”

“This happens with incompetent management,” stated a second. “I worked in retail for almost 4yrs. And store would close when all the employees left including management.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Nordstrom via email and Amber via Instagram direct message.