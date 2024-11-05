‘I can almost guarantee you it’s this’: Expert shows how you to fix your dryer and save $200—with this $9 Amazon part

A viral TikTok video from the Appliance Dudes (@theappliancedudes) is making waves by showing homeowners how to avoid costly dryer repairs. In the clip that’s received 260,000 views and over 50 comments, the creator demonstrates how to troubleshoot a dryer that won’t start.

He begins by checking the thermal fuse—a common failure point. For just $9, viewers can buy a new thermal fuse on Amazon and fix dryer issues, potentially saving hundreds in technician fees. This straightforward approach has resonated with many viewers, who report successful repairs of their own using similar steps to fix dryer issues.

Is DIY repair really safe?

Safety concerns dominated comments, with viewers stressing the importance of proper precautions in DIY repairs. The Appliance Dudes remarked, “Most of the issues we have with our appliances are caused by us,” often due to neglecting maintenance. One user warned, “many won’t know how to connect the new fuse” correctly, highlighting fire risks, while another insisted on “unplugging the appliance before working on it.” These reminders emphasize that while DIY repairs can save money, adherence to safety procedures is crucial.

For example, a prior Daily Dot report warning about low-quality parts from Amazon.

How much does a dryer technician cost anyway?

In the Daily Dot’s home state of Texas, the average cost is about $180. That’s including parts, labor, service fee, diagnostic fee. But as Forbes notes, costs can quickly spiral upward of $500 if you need to replace parts.

Are simple appliance repairs always the solution?

The video sparked additional questions on fixing other household appliances. Users asked about washers that won’t drain, noisy spin cycles, and even dryers that keep running indefinitely. The Appliance Dudes responded with tips for diagnosing these problems, like checking for clogged vents or recalibrating unbalanced washers. This engagement shows that for many appliance problems, simple troubleshooting can be effective before resorting to costly replacements.

Why do some people prefer old appliances?

An unexpected takeaway from the discussion was a strong preference among some viewers for older, simpler appliances.

Many noted that older models, free from digital components, are generally more durable and easier to repair independently. It’s simpler to find the parts and fix them, just as you might fix dryer components bought online.

This sentiment reflects a broader trend, as seen in an Architectural Digest piece where consumers expressed frustration over “planned obsolescence” in modern appliances. They seem to break more frequently and require expensive parts and service.

By embracing basic DIY repairs and routine maintenance, more people are finding ways to save money on household appliances. All while weighing the pros and cons of taking on these projects themselves.

We’ve reached out to the Appliance Dudes via their YouTube channel for comment.

