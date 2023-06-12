‘Samsung appliances are the worst. I learned the hard way’: Customer’s Samsung fridge is creating slabs of ice they have to take out

Unhappy Samsung appliance customers are uniting on TikTok to vent about their appliances—specifically the Samsung fridges.

For a video, TikToker Lauren Parry (@laurenjparry) used the popular sound featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jasmine Masters saying, “Well, just as I thought: Trash.” The sound is typically used on the platform to convey disapproval and/or disappointment over something. In this case, Parry is referring to her Samsung fridge.

“When you buy a Samsung fridge,” the on-screen text reads.

In the video, which was viewed over 4.7 million times, person pulls a sheet of ice out of the cool select pantry drawer in the fridge-freezers. According to the Samsung site, the cool select pantry drawer is meant for “large party trays, deli items, pizza, beverages and miscellaneous items.” It has a temperature control that allows customers to adjust the temperature of the pantry with the goal of keeping food fresh for a longer time.

According to the video’s caption, the fridge had a “broken ice machine, this sheet of ice in the fridge, broken shelves.”

Most of the viewers who commented on Parry’s video shared their own experiences with their Samsung fridges.

“Yup. Samsung has major issues. got ride of ours. soo happy never again,” one viewer shared.

“My Samsung refrigerator does the same thing, especially at the bottom of my freezer,” a second echoed.

“Mine ruined my flooring because it did this and leaked on the floor. They don’t make good appliances anymore,” a third wrote.

“Same. Sheets of ice, broken drawers, drawers full of water, broken ice maker, broken spring on the door divider flap, paint peeled off the handle,” a fourth commented.

USA Today reported in 2022 that there were an “unprecedented spike in complaints” regarding Samsung fridges specifically. “Samsung buyers cited malfunctioning ice makers, overfreezing in the ice compartment, water leakages, fire hazards, food spoilage, and multiple stomach-related ailments they blamed on refrigerators running above the temperature at which products can be safely stored,” USA Today reported.

At the time, there were no recalls or warnings on the fridges, and Samsung stood by its product in a statement to USA Today. “We stand behind the quality, innovation, and performance of our appliances, as well as our industry-recognized customer support. Samsung refrigerators also include a best-in-class warranty, including a 2-year icemaker warranty, 10-year compressor warranty, and 5-year sealed system warranty,” a spokesperson said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Parry via Instagram direct message and to Samsung via press email.