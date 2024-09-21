‘They do not charge you for your sides’: Man orders a salad from In-N-Out. Here’s how

One man has found an easy way to create a hamburger salad with ingredients from burger chain In-N-Out to satisfy the stomach while keeping the wallet happy.

In his video that has drawn over 35,000 views, TikTok user Joshua Mileham (@themilehams) says a version of a salad can be had from In-N-Out for under $5.

“The Flying Dutchman is only $4.65,” he says in the video. “They do not charge you for your sides, so you get grilled onions, chilies, lettuce and spread. Then I also got fries. Here is my ‘salad.’ How much was your salad? $16? Guess how much my salad was? $4.65.”

He explains, “So I got my Flying Dutchman, which is just two patties and cheese. All my sides of lettuce; I got my grilled onions, got your chopped chilies, and now you could even have tomato but I don’t like tomato. You’ve got your Flying Dutchman and then you’ve got your thousand island—well, better than thousand island. This is as pretty as I can make it, so here we go. I always thought a hamburger was a salad.”

Does In-N-Out have salads on its menu?

While many fast food operations have added salads and “healthier” options to their menus, In-N-Out does not have a true salad on its menu.

The method shown in the video is pretty close to getting customers of the restaurant a salad, even if they were not expressly looking for a less expensive one.

What about the secret menu? Nope, there is no salad option listed on the restaurant’s well-publicized official secret menu, either.

Viewers weigh in

Some viewers pointed out that there might be an easier way to order this kind of item at In-N-Out, referring to the protein style burger on the restaurant’s “secret” menu.

“If you ask for a protein-style burger it’s the same,” one commenter wrote.

“Just get a burger protein style,” another commenter wrote.

Others refuted the idea that it was a salad to start with.

“That’s a messy lettuce wrap not a salad,” one commenter wrote.

“Wouldn’t call that a salad,” another commenter wrote.

“Bro, that’s just a burger with extra steps,” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @themilehams via TikTok direct message regarding the video, as well as to In-N-Out via email.

