‘Screaming, crying, throwing up’: People are losing their minds over this reunion during Ryan Gosling’s ‘I’m Just Ken’ Oscars performance

'This will give me energy for the rest of the year.'

Tangie Mitchell

Posted on Mar 10, 2024

Ryan Gosling’s much-anticipated performance of the Oscar-nominated song, “I’m Just Ken” from the “Barbie” film did not at all disappoint at tonight’s 96th Academy Awards. 

Highlights included a massive stage production complete with dozens of Kens dressed in tuxedos seemingly inspired by the suitors in Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” scene in “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” Gosling’s dazzling all-pink ensemble, a Slash guitar solo, and a fangirl sing-along with co-stars America Ferrera, Margot Robbie, and director Greta Gerwig. 

But what’s really got people buzzing is the mid-performance “La La Land” reunion between Gosling and his former leading lady, Emma Stone.

Towards the end of the song, Gosling steps back down into the audience while large screens display the lyrics in classic Barbie font and encourage the audience to sing along. 

As he walks up to Stone in the front row, Gosling passes her the mic and the actress wastes no time belting out the hit. For fans of 2016’s “La La Land,” which starred Stone and Gosling as an actress and jazz pianist who fall in love, this fleeting awards moment was the stuff of dreams. 

“This is THE Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling moment I have waited for all awards season,” one X user wrote in a viral tweet. 

La La hive how are we feeling?” a user asked, with another commenter responding, “Seen, vindicated, validated, moisturized, in our zone, thriving, etc.” A third user noted, “crying, screaming, throwing up.”

“Ryan Gosling just gave the mic to Emma Stone for a brief moment. This is my La La Land flashback happening again oh no,” came another user’s remarks. A second person added, “I get La La Land flashbacks anytime they’re in the same room.”

Whether or not you’re reeling from “La La Land” nostalgia, the movie that led to Stone winning her first Oscar, Gosling’s performance was undoubtedly a fun-packed, glitter-filled, sequenced soliloquy of sad boy pop that brought the Oscar audience to their feet. 

Online, people suggested that Gosling outdid some of music’s more serious contemporary artists.

At tonight’s Oscars, the former Mickey Mouse Club child star certainly proved he hasn’t lost his chops.

*First Published: Mar 10, 2024, 11:13 pm CDT

Tangie Mitchell is a creative writer, journalist, and editor based in New York. Her interests include pop culture and entertainment, poetry, and morning cups of herbal tea.

