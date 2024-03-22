Man says he has ‘proof’ Riley Strain got into a car right before he disappeared

TikTok users continue to speculate about the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of 22-year-old college student Riley Strain, who disappeared two weeks ago after a night out in Nashville.

TikTok user Flo (@flodaddyflo) thinks he’s got fresh insight into the case. In a video that has so far amassed more than 3.1 million views, Flo discusses his theory that Strain got into an unknown car after being kicked out of Luke’s 32 Bridge Bar.

“I got proof that Riley Strain got in this black car or a car,” Flo says in the video. “Riley Strain, for those who don’t know, is the college student that was partying in Nashville and was kicked out of the club and went missing. And it’s been strange things ever since.”

In the video, Flo is speaking over a still image from a security video that shows a vehicle. “Now a lot of people on social media are speculating and talking about this black car that keeps being seen following him throughout all the surveillance. This is the street he walked down. There goes the black car again. This is another shot.”

“Now in the video of the body cam of the cops, you see Riley is running down the street,” Flo continues. “When the cop turns to him, Riley slows down. They have an interaction. He says, ‘How you doing?’ ‘I’m fine.’ Then the cop proceeds to continue walking. Riley goes the other way. When he goes the other way, there’s a black car and then there’s this gray car you see putting its brakes on.”

In a text overlay, Flo writes, “I believe they lured him in the car.”

Flo continues explaining his theory. “Now you gotta listen closely,” he says. “The 19-second mark. You hear somebody say, ‘Hey, come on’ or something. And you hear Riley say something something. Then, at the 28-second part of this video, you hear the door shut. Clear as day.”

“Listen to this and tell me what you think. I don’t know if he got in the silver car, or maybe the black car. Which explains why when the cop turned around—everybody’s like where did he disappear to if he just walked past him?” Flo says.

Flo then shows viewers a body cam video and an X post from the Metro Nashville Police Department. The post reads, “Shown was Riley’s brief exchange of greetings w/ Officer Reginald Young on Gay St., south of the Woodland St. Bridge, on the night of ⅜. Riley did not appear distressed. Officer Young was there on a vehicle burglary call & remained on that portion of Gay St. for 45 min.”

“Check this out. When it swings around, in the distance you’re going to see Riley running,” Flo says. “You see him? The gray car and that black car. Now listen. Door slam coming. Now when the cop turns back around, you don’t see Riley. He had to get in a car. No Riley. He had to get in a car.”

Shown was Riley's brief exchange of greetings w/ Officer Reginald Young on Gay St., south of the Woodland St. Bridge, on the night of 3/8. Riley did not appear distressed. Officer Young was there on a vehicle burglary call & remained on that portion of Gay St. for 45 min. pic.twitter.com/z0xeEzeieK — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 18, 2024

As Flo says, when the police officer turns back around, Riley is no longer in view. In the text overlay, Flo writes, “Please share this, the family needs to know this info!!”

In the comments, users said they agree with Flo’s assessment.

“Tik tok is gonna figure it out before the authorities,” wrote one user.

“This actually makes the most sense great observations!!!!” wrote a second user.

A third user wrote, “Please post this on the facebook group. His family is on there and they need to see this. Makes so much sense.”

Riley Stain’s cousin, Chelsea Strain (@chelseastrain) posted to her TikTok two days ago. In the video, she encourages the TikTok community to continue sharing Riley’s story and attempting to uncover tips that might reveal his whereabouts. “We were told it takes an army and many to find someone and that is what we are doing!! We will not give up!” she wrote in the caption.

#bringrileyhome #fyp #foryou #nashville ♬ original sound – Chelsea Strain @chelseastrain Wanted to speak out just to be able to push his face and name more!! We were told it takes an army and many to find someone and that is what we are doing!! We will not give up! If anyone wants me to post updates or discuss the type of person he is feel free to lmk! Thank you all again for the insane prayers and outpooring of support💚 #prayforriley

The Daily Dot reached out to Flo via email for comment.