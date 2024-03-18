Riley Strain, a 22-year-old University of Missouri student, mysteriously disappeared after being ejected from Luke’s 32 Bridge bar in Nashville, Tennessee. The bar, owned by country music star Luke Bryan, is currently under investigation in connection with Strain’s disappearance.

The incident has sparked widespread concern and a wide variety of allegations on social media. Among them is a TikTok video posted by user @recoveredmom1 on March 15.

In the video, the TikToker alleges that the bar’s Instagram account is deleting comments from patrons who claim to have had received similar treatment to that of Strain.

The TikToker shared several screenshots of comments allegedly deleted by the bar from their Instagram account. One comment, by user @mr..fly..guy detailed a similar experience of being kicked out of the bar:

“I went to your bar in October and I was tipsy but not drunk drunk. I was waiting at the bar on the third floor for a water because I needed to sober up… The bouncer holds a light and shines it on my feet and he tells me I have to leave… I was in the same situation as Riley Strain.”

The TikToker highlighted another comment from an Instagram user claiming a similar incident happened to one of their parent’s friends. “They kicked him out and he had no phone and they made him go on a separate exit,” the comment alleged.

Among the comments shown in the video were several comments calling out the bar for their alleged lack of accountability.

One user wrote, “Not even going to make a post to try and help in the search of a missing patron from your bar?!? Mmk.”

Another wrote, “Y’all need to quit hiding comments about Riley… be accountable for your place in this.”

Following the disappearance of Riley Strain, TC Restaurant Group, the owners and operators of the bar, issued a statement noting they are working with the Metro Nashville Police Department and provided camera footage.

The statement also clarified what reportedly happened inside the bar, on the night of Strain’s disappearance: “During Riley’s visit to Luke’s 32 Bridge, our records show he purchased and was served one alcoholic drink and two waters. At 9:35 p.m., our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of our building.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @recoveredmom1 and Luke’s 32 Bridge bar via Instagram direct messages.