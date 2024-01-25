‘I love that another woman just taught me this’: Woman shares the right way to use screwdriver

TikTok University strikes again. One TikToker’s handy tip regarding screwdrivers is blowing everybody’s mind.

Scrolling through social media and coming across a post that teaches you something new about an item you use regularly is a delightful experience—even more so when the post goes viral and you realize you’re not the only one who’s been in the dark this whole time.

A whole new slew of people just had that quietly thrilling experience thanks to a video from Sandra Maria (@sandra.maria.home), a DIY enthusiast who frequently shares her projects and ideas with her audience.

But Sandra herself recently discovered something wildly helpful she thought others could benefit from knowing.

“Did you know that a screwdriver has all of these ridges so that you can attach a socket to it, or a wrench, to give more torque?” she asks while demonstrating how to do so for viewers. “So next time, if you’re like, really struggling to unscrew something, and you’re afraid you’re going to strip the screw, do this instead.”

Now, is this tool design intentional? That’s been debated online in the past, as has whether it’s actually a good idea, particularly considering some screwdrivers are made of plastic that may not hold up to a strong turn from a metal wrench. But used mindfully, this tip can be really handy around the house, and Sandra’s viewers were excited to hear about it.

“I’ve literally been a handyman (person/girl/enby) for five years,” wrote one commenter. “How did I not know this?!”

“I just casually told my husband this like I’ve known it my entire life and blew his mind,” another admitted.

Jumping on that particular bandwagon, a further user joked, “Next time my husband struggles I’m gonna say come on didn’t you know that this is how you do it!? And roll my eyes,” while another simply added, “I love that another woman just taught me this.”

It’s always a great idea to verify the information you learn on social media rather than just taking strangers at their word, but in situations like this, a handy tip is a handy tip—and TikTok is always full of them.

“TikTok really teaches me way more than school/college ever did,” wrote one commenter.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sandra Maria via TikTok comment.