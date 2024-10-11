‘Gotta get that in the fridge right away’: Why do restaurants leave ketchup bottles on the tables?

Matt Soares (@itsmattsoares) captured the duality of man in a TikTok about ketchup that’s accrued over 133,000 views. In it, he explores why he feels the need to compulsively refrigerate opened bottles at home.

Featured Video

However, when he’s out to eat at a restaurant, he couldn’t care less how long a ketchup bottle’s been left out.

Double standard

The opening shot of the video shows a partially used plastic bottle of ketchup resting on a countertop. A text overlay in the clip reads, “Me: when the ketchup has been sitting on the counter for 30 minutes.”

Advertisement

Next, he grabs the bottle and puts it in the fridge, saying, “Gotta get that in the fridge right away. Oof, that was close,” he says.

Then, he re-enacts his shift in attitude towards ketchup in a different scenario. He highlights that he’s much more lax when it comes to non-refrigerated ketchup consumption at eateries.

“Also me at a restaurant,” an overlay reads, indicating the change in environment. “Can you pass me that ketchup that’s been on the bar for three-and-a-half days? Thank you,” he says.

Advertisement

Does ketchup need to be refrigerated?

One of the most recognizable names in the ketchup game is Heinz. If you’ve visited any grocery store in the U.S., you’ve probably seen bottles of Heinz ketchup lining shelves. Like many condiments, unopened ketchup containers are indeed shelf-stable. Furthermore, due to the high acid content of tomatoes, ketchupis naturally more resistant to bacterial growth than other low-pH foods.

Heinz rep Olivia Lennon spoke with The Daily Mail to settle whether ketchup bottles need to be refrigerated after opening. According to Lennon, folks should heed the message on the brand’s packaging. “There was only ever one correct answer, and we’re happy to share with Heinz Tomato Ketchup lovers that our ketchup has to be in the fridge,” Lennon said.

Additionally, the condiment contains vinegar, which provides an added bacterial-fighting boost. But does this mean that you don’t have to refrigerate ketchup after opening a bottle? The cupboard vs. refrigerator debate among ketchup lovers has been pondered/contested for quite some time. One Redditor, who hates cold ketchup on their food, wondered if they really needed to refrigerate the stuff.

Advertisement

They went on to state that they’ve kept open bottles of ketchup in a “pantry for months on end.” However, they “have never gotten sick” after consuming the unrefrigerated accouterments.

Safety vs flavor

One commenter in the Reddit post said the “refrigerate after opening” line on ketchup bottles isn’t a cautionary measure. Chilling your ketchup is meant to slow the degradation process. As a result, its flavor will persist longer, but even they concede that open-air ketchup won’t break down quickly. They write, “With ketchup, it’ll take a lot of degradation to be noticeable. There’s not much going on other than vinegar, tomato, and sugar.”

Lennon also acknowledged in the same Daily Mail piece this ketchup-keeping debate. “Although we’re aware many Heinz Tomato Ketchup fans have been storing their ketchup in the cupboard, we do recommend refrigeration after opening. This is the best way to maintain the delicious tangy taste of our Heinz Tomato Ketchup that you know and love.”However, some say that room-temperature ketchup bottles are perfectly fine to eat. The brand Red Gold Tomatoes says customers are welcome to refrigerate or pantry-store its ketchup: “Once your ketchup bottle has been opened, you can either store it in the refrigerator or out in the open.”

Advertisement

TikTokers’ ketchup opinions

One user pointed out that high restaurant ketchup consumption probably means diners are in the clear.

“Hate to be a nerd here but that’s because restaurants go through ketchup very quickly and replace it constantly. Also ketchup is fine if you almost never refrigerate it,” they penned.

Another commenter said it was all about flavor: “It tastes so much better warm.”

Advertisement

Someone else agreed, writing, “IMO it tastes better and more vinegary at room temp and something about the glass bottles gets me prob just me being an old head.”

If you’re a germaphobe, you probably won’t like this TikToker’s response to Soares’ video. “All the restaurants and bars I’ve worked at combined and refrigerated the ketchup every night,” they said. “The mustard usually sits out though.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Soares via TikTok comment for further information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.